Pakistan government convenes NSC meeting; resolves to defeat recent ‘wave of terrorism’

PTI

Islamabad, December 30

Top civil and military leaders of Pakistan on Friday vowed to defeat the recent “wave of terrorism” in the country and warned that nobody will be allowed to harm the key concept of national security.

The decision to convene the meeting of the NSC, the nation’s highest security decision-making body, was taken during a meeting between Prime Minister Sharif and Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir on Thursday.

The NSC meeting discussed the modalities to counter the latest threat by the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group which has carried out several attacks since November when it officially called off a ceasefire with the government of Pakistan.

The NSC meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Sharif, was attended by all the service chiefs, key cabinet ministers, and other high officials and discussed the overall situation of peace and security in the country.

“The Intelligence agencies presented a detailed briefing on the overall situation of peace and security in the country and factors behind the recent wave of terrorism and steps to curb them,” said the statement issued by the Pakistani government.

During the security meeting, the participants expressed an unequivocal opinion that Pakistan’s national interests will not be compromised and nobody will be allowed to harm the key concept of national security.

The meeting expressed that “militants are enemies of Pakistan” and it resolved that the “the entire nation is united on one narrative against terrorism and terrorists and those who challenge Pakistan will get a full-force response”, the statement said.

The NSC expressed the commitment that the fundamental interests of Pakistan’s survival, security, and development will be safeguarded with utmost courage, consistency and perseverance.

The meeting also reviewed the country’s economy and law and order situation in detail.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar briefed the participants about the economic situation and challenges confronting the country as well as economic strategy and measures taken by the government.

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar apprised the forum about Pakistan’s interactions with the interim government of Afghanistan.

The meeting also paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

The meeting between the prime minister and the Army chief took place a day after the corps commanders’ conference at the General Headquarters where the top military brass vowed to defeat terrorism.

The Army said that after the corps commanders’ moot that a comprehensive review of professional and organisational matters of the Army was undertaken by the commanders.

“It was resolved to fight against terrorists without any distinction and eliminate this menace as per the aspirations of people of Pakistan,” the Army said in a separate statement.

Earlier it was said that the NSC would also look into the situation in Afghanistan in the wake of the failure of the interim Taliban government to eliminate the use of its soil for terrorist activities across the Afghan borders.

#Pakistan