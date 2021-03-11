Pakistan Government mulls sedition case against Imran Khan

Islamabad, June 3
The Pakistan Government is mulling to launch a sedition case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Ministers of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for allegedly planning an "attack" on the federation during a protest here last month.
A meeting of the special committee of the Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Thursday deliberated on the issue of bringing sedition charges against Khan and others following their "Azadi March" that left a trail of destruction in the capital Islamabad. The May 25 march aimed at forcing the government to call snap polls, but failed to achieve its objective as clashes erupted between protestors and police.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police