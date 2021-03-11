Pakistan Government mulls sedition case against Imran Khan

PTI

Islamabad, June 3

The Pakistan Government is mulling to launch a sedition case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the Chief Ministers of Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for allegedly planning an "attack" on the federation during a protest here last month.

A meeting of the special committee of the Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Interior Minister Rana Sana Ullah Khan on Thursday deliberated on the issue of bringing sedition charges against Khan and others following their "Azadi March" that left a trail of destruction in the capital Islamabad. The May 25 march aimed at forcing the government to call snap polls, but failed to achieve its objective as clashes erupted between protestors and police.

