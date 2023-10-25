Pakistan Govt refuses to present Imran Khan before poll panel

PTI

Islamabad, October 24

Pakistan's caretaker government on Tuesday refused to present Imran Khan before the election commission, citing security threats to the jailed former prime minister.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was hearing the contempt case against the Pakistan-Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and other party leaders, including Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry, who were present for the hearing while Imran Khan was represented by his counsel Shoaib Shaheen.

During the hearing, the Punjab Police informed the election commission that due to security threats, it was not possible to present the 71-year-old leader who is in the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi in the cipher case.

