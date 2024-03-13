Pakistan group behind rise in extremism in Britain: Report

PTI

London, March 12

Responses to perceived acts of blasphemy in the UK are more organised than ever and some of the most prominent voices involved have links to violent anti-blasphemy extremists in Pakistan, a new UK counter-terrorism report has found.

‘Understanding and Responding to Blasphemy Extremism in the UK’, an independent report commissioned by the British government’s Commission for Countering Extremism and released on Monday, documents the emergence of a UK wing of the extremist Pakistani anti-blasphemy political party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik.

