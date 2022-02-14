Pakistan High Court acquits social media star Qandeel Baloch’s killer after parents pardon him

Muhammad Waseem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to drugging and strangling his sister Fouzia Azeem, better known as Qandeel Baloch, for posting objectionable photos on Facebook and ‘disgracing the family’s honour’

Pakistan High Court acquits social media star Qandeel Baloch’s killer after parents pardon him

Qandeel Baloch. AP file

PTI

Lahore, February 14

A Pakistani man sentenced to life in 2019 for strangling Qandeel Baloch, his sister and a social media celebrity in a case of honour killing, was acquitted of murder after his parents pardoned him under the country’s Islamic law, a court official said on Monday.

Muhammad Waseem was arrested in 2016 after he confessed to drugging and strangling his sister Fouzia Azeem, better known as Qandeel Baloch, a 26-year-old social media celebrity, for posting objectionable photos on Facebook and “disgracing the family’s honour”.

Waseem, who was the lone accused in this case, was handed life imprisonment by a trial court in 2019, while other suspects including Baloch’s younger brother Aslam Shaheen, her cousin Haq Nawaz and cleric Mufti Abdul Qavi were acquitted citing lack of evidence.

Waseem had later challenged the sentence in the high court.

On Monday, Baloch’s parents pardoned his son in order to seek his acquittal. They (parents) had retracted from their earlier statements against Waseem, in which they told the police that he was involved in their daughter’s murder, a court official said.

“LHC Multan bench Justice Sohail Nasir announced the verdict in light of all 35 prosecution witnesses turning hostile and pardon being given by legal heirs (parents) of Qandeel,” the official said.

“Qandeel brought dishonour to the Baloch name and her family due to her risque videos and statements posted on social media,” Waseem had said in his written statement in 2016.

Cleric Qavi was accused of inciting Waseem to murder his sister after she had made a fun of him on social media.

The slain social media star’s parents had once before also requested the court to wrap up the case, saying they had forgiven both their sons, but their appeal was dismissed with the judge citing the anti-honour killing law.

After the law was passed in October 2016, Baloch’s parents had initially vowed not to forgive the alleged murderers.

Baloch became famous for her bold social media posts, pictures, videos and comments. But these were considered outrageous by the largely conservative Pakistani community.

Every year over 1,000 women are murdered in Pakistan in so called ‘honour killings’ committed by their male relatives.

It was Baloch’s murder that restarted the debate in the Muslim country that led to the passing of an amendment to Pakistan’s Penal Code in October 2016, allowing the police to take over from the victim’s family as the main complainant in the case of an honour killing.

The amendment made it impossible for the family to use the country’s laws that allow close relatives of murder victims to pardon the killers.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Jalandhar

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

2
Chandigarh

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

3
Haryana

Gurugram: Let down by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, say high-rise residents

4
Punjab

Punjab vital for national security; needs stable government: PM Narendra Modi

5
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

6
Punjab Election

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

7
Punjab

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks AAP's Delhi model

8
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

9
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

10
Musings

What made Lata sing the 6th song

Don't Miss

View All
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their soulful message
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are redefining Valentine’s Day with their forever kinda love

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...
Trending

Looks like Ajay Devgn ‘lost his cool’ during Mahindra film shoot. Has it scared Anand Mahindra? Read to know...

No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra said 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Top Stories

‘Nava Punjab BJP de naal’: PM Modi says Punjab needs ‘double engine of development’

Only BJP can save Punjab from the scourge of drugs, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Congress run by a family, Captain was ousted because he work...

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

Not allowed to fly to Hoshiarpur, Jalandhar: Punjab CM Channi

Areas were declared as no-fly zones amid PM Narendra Modi’s ...

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Sensex crashes over 1,500 points in opening deals on geopolitical worries

Sensex tanks over 1,700 points amid escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

Tata Steel, HDFC and SBI tumble over 4 per cent

Polling begins in Uttarakhand

Over 62 per cent polling recorded in Uttarakhand

Polling was 65.56% in the 2017 assembly elections

Cities

View All

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Khemkaran slowly warming up to AAP

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal endorses Gujarat HC's statement on GST

Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Raj Kumar Verka in Amritsar West

Octogenarian, whom Kangana targeted, canvasses for SSM

Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut targeted, canvasses for SSM

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

Delhi schools reopen, schools fully functional in 12 states, UTs

Delhi reopens schools, joins 12 states, UTs

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Jalandhar: Over 1,500 devotees board special train Begumpura Express for Varanasi to celebrate Ravidas Jayanti

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Garhshankar Congress candidate

Jalandhar district sees 25 more Covid infections

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana: Tight security during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, commuters face problems

BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Large number of AAP candidates are turncoats, tainted, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Man dead, 35 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Farmers protest Amit Shah’s visit in Patiala

Farmers protest Amit Shah's visit in Patiala

Beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine certificate sans jab

SGPC member Surjit Singh Garhi joins BJP

Rajpura: Two-time Congress legislator Hardyal Kamboj rides on development plank

Patiala: YPS students excel in ISC, ICSE exams