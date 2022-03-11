Pakistan inducts China-made J-10C multi-role fighter jets into its Air Force

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a ceremony held at Pakistan Air Force Base Minhas Kamra in Attock district of Punjab province to induct the new fighter jets

Pakistan inducts China-made J-10C multi-role fighter jets into its Air Force

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan sits in the cockpit of the Chinese J-10 C combat aircraft as he is briefed during the induction ceremony at the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) base in Kamra, Pakistan, March 11, 2022. Pakistani Prime Ministers Office/Handout via REUTERS

PTI

Islamabad, March 11

Pakistan on Friday formally inducted an unspecified number of J-10C multi-role fighter jets, acquired from its all-weather ally China, into its air force to bolster the country’s combat capabilities.

Prime Minister Imran Khan addressed a ceremony held at Pakistan Air Force (PAF) Base Minhas Kamra in Attock district of Punjab province to induct the new fighter jets.

“Unfortunately, efforts are being made to create an imbalance in the region and to address this, a big addition has been made today to our defence system,” he said, apparently referring to India’s acquisition of Rafale fighter jets from France.

Khan described it as a big movement for Pakistan after about 40 years when F-16 provided by the US were inducted into the PAF.

“When F-16s were inducted 40 years ago, the whole nation was jubilant and now that time has come again as Pakistan is strengthening itself. There was an attempt to create an imbalance in the region however, the induction of the fighter aircraft has again created an equilibrium,” he said.

He also thanked China for providing the aircraft in a short span of about eight months when it often takes years to acquire modern jets.

In a veiled reference to India, Khan said any country would have to think twice before harbouring any aggression towards Pakistan, asserting that the armed forces were well-equipped and trained to defeat any threat.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar Sidhu, said the JC-10 was a fully integrated weapon, avionic and combat system and its induction into the PAF would further strengthen its professional capabilities.

The new jet can be equipped with a bigger active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar than the one used by the JF-17 Block 3, and it can also carry more advanced, fourth-generation air-to-air missiles including the short-range PL-10 and the beyond-visual-range PL-15.

The J-10C is a 4.5-generation medium-sized fighter jet and is more powerful than the China-Pakistan jointly developed lightweight fighter jet, the JF-17, currently being used by the PAF.

Pakistan had announced the display of the new jet on March 23 at the annual Defence Day Parade. The exact number of aircraft provided by China so far is not known.

The Dawn newspaper reported that prime minister Khan witnessed the landing of five J-10C aircraft.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said in December Pakistan had acquired a full squadron of 25 Chinese multirole J-10C fighter jets in response to India’s purchase of Rafale aircraft.

The minister told reporters in his home city of Rawalpindi that a full squadron of 25 all-weather aircraft comprising J-10C will attend the Pakistan Day ceremony on March 23 this year.

Many experts believe that the J-10C is Pakistan’s answer to the Rafale jets.

The J-10C aircraft were part of the Pak-China joint exercise in 2020, where experts from Pakistan had the opportunity to have a close look at the fighter jets.

The joint exercises started on December 7 in Pakistan and lasted about 20 days, with China sending warplanes including J-10C, J-11B jets, KJ-500 early warning aircraft and Y-8 electronic warfare aircraft, while Pakistan participated with the JF-17 and Mirage III fighter jets.

Pakistan had a fleet of US-made F-16s, which is considered a good match for Rafale, but it was looking for a new multirole all-weather jet to augment its defence after India purchased Rafale jets from France.

Nearly six years ago, India signed an inter-governmental agreement with France to purchase 36 Rafale jets under a Rs 59,000-crore deal to boost the Indian Air Force’s combat capabilities.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

2
Punjab

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

3
Punjab

Punjab polls: AAP MLA Aman Arora records highest margin, AAP's Raman Arora wins by lowest margin

4
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

5
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal loses after 50 yrs; SAD's worst-ever show in Punjab

6
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann leaves for Delhi to meet Kejriwal ahead of govt formation

7
Punjab Election

Kejriwal's Inquilab: AAP bags 92 seats, a record in Punjab

8
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

9
Punjab

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

10
Punjab

Punjab polls: Among 13 winning women candidates, 11 belong to AAP

Don't Miss

View All
Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face at his wedding
Trending

Old pal Kapil Sharma congratulates Bhagwant Mann, shares picture of the Punjab CM face from his wedding

Old video of political satirist Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral
Trending

Old video of Bhagwant Mann performing at a comedy show where Navjot Sidhu was judge goes viral

You win some, you lose some
Lifestyle

You win some, you lose some; Punjabi celebs who won and who didn't

In death, Himachal Pradesh girl gives new lease of life to four
Chandigarh

In death, 11-year-old Himachal girl gives new lease of life to four

‘Pad woman’, sweeper’s son emerge giant slayers
Punjab Election

'Pad woman', sweeper's son emerge giant slayers in Punjab election

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose chair to Sidhu
Trending

Amid Punjab result, Archana Puran Singh trends on Twitter, netizens say she may lose seat to Navjot Sidhu

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli
Patiala

From Moti Bagh to Nihal Bagh, Patiala Power Centre shifts to house of former Akali-turned AAP leader Ajit Pal Kohli

Capt Amarinder, Parkash Singh Badal trail from Patiala Urban, Lambi
Punjab Election

Charanjit Channi, Navjot Sidhu, Amarinder, Parkash Badal, Sukhbir, Bikram Majithia lose election

Top Stories

Govt orders high-level court of inquiry into ‘missile firing’ incident

Indian missile 'mistakenly' falls in Pakistan, government orders probe

Technical malfunction led to accidental firing of missile, s...

Army chopper carrying sick BSF personnel crashes in Kashmir

Co-pilot killed, pilot injured as Army helicopter crashes near LoC in north Kashmir

‘Cheetah’ helicopter crashed around 11:30 am while undertaki...

Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Punjab Election 2022 LIVE Updates: Punjab CM, ministers to take oath on March 16

Bhagwant Mann elected Leader of AAP Legislative Party in Pun...

Bhagwant Mann begins key meeting with Kejriwal, first meeting of AAP MLAs in Chandigarh today

Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi, invites him to oath ceremony

The meeting also attended by Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ...

IAF flight carrying students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy lands in Delhi

3 flights bring back 674 students evacuated from Ukraine's Sumy

Although there was no official word from the government abou...

Cities

View All

And, it’s Aap all the way...

Amritsar: And, it’s Aap all the way...

A day after Assembly poll results, PPCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu welcomes power shift in Punjab

Unfulfilled poll promises led to Punjab Congress, SAD’s loss

Punjab election result: Of giant slayers, surprises & losses...

Deafening silence at stalwarts’ homes

Stellar show in Malwa

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Punjab Election: Prestige battle in Bathinda, Mansa

Broom magic plays out in Mohali dist too

AAP magic plays out in Mohali district too

Punjab poll victory to have impact in Chandigarh too, says AAP

Supporters of AAP, BJP celebrate in Chandigarh

Spirited AAP to contest Kalka civic body poll

Encroachments removed from Chandigarh's Sector 48 motor market

Let Delhi MC polls take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

Justice Vipin Sanghi appointed Acting Chief Justice of Delhi High Court

Delhi Police personnel to pay double penalty if found flouting traffic norms

Announcement on MCD poll put off, Arvind Kejriwal questions move

NSE co-location scam: CBI opposes former GOO Subramanian’s bail plea; Delhi court reserves order

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

Congress puts up a fight in Doaba

BJP's Vijay Sampla, sitting Cong MLA Navtej Cheema lose deposit

Punjab election results: 14 of 23 MLAs from Doaba are first-timers

Punjab: Hindu urban votes consolidate in AAP’s favour

5/9: Cong spoils AAP plans in Jalandhar

AAP tsunami sweeps district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

AAP tsunami sweeps Ludhiana district, wins record 13 Assembly seats

Ludhiana votes for change, vents ire against traditional parties

Ludhiana DSP, three others booked for trespassing

NRIs take keen interest in counting of votes in Punjab

Wave of happiness in Ludhiana district as AAP registers historic win

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Change of guard seemingly spurs Patiala's Rajindra hospital authorities to issue orders for improved patient care

Capt Amarinder loses citadel Patiala; AAP wins in all 8 segments

Stellar show in Malwa: AAP bags 66 of 69 seats

Neena Mittal only woman to win seat in Patiala district

AAP makes a clean sweep in Patiala district