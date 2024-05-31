Pakistan launches satellite from China

PTI

Islamabad/Beijing, May 30

Pakistan on Thursday launched a multi-mission communication satellite for faster internet connectivity with the help of its all-weather ally China, making it Islamabad’s second satellite to be sent into orbit within a month.

The Multi-Mission Communication Satellite, also known as PAKSAT MM1, was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Centre in China’s southwestern province of Sichuan, China’s state-run Xinhua news agency reported. The satellite entered its planned orbit, it said.

A statement issued by state-run broadcaster Pakistan Television said the satellite would “provide the best internet facilities across Pakistan” and help improve television broadcasts, cellular phones and broadband services. It added that the satellite will begin providing service in August, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Congratulating the country on the launch, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was hoping that the satellite would help provide the fastest internet facility throughout the country, state-run Associated Press Pakistan reported.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#China #Pakistan