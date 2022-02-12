Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, February 12

A 49-year-old Pakistan MP Aamir Liaquat Hussain recently got married to an 18-year-old woman.

Wife Saeeda Daniya Shah posted a romantic video of the two. In the video, it’s seen that Saeeda is lying along with her husband and she was secretly shooting the video. Liaquat Hussain was perhaps sleeping at that time.

She wrote: "Good Morning Pakistan and specially Karachi, my new home☺️"

In the video posted, Saeeda wrote in the caption- ‘Last night Kashi made me a bride, it was a very special moment, my husband is my idol since childhood.

Meanwhile, the marriage has become the topic of discussion on the social media in Pakistan. Users have been commenting and tagging the MP’s daughter Dua Aamir, from the politician’s earlier marriage, along with the posts that Saeeda have been posting.

This has infuriated Dua and she has urged people to stop commenting on her about her family.

In a story on Instagram, Dua wrote, "Please stop mentioning me in the post by commenting on my family, this account is for my art work and if you can’t respect this then you can unfollow me.” In her story, Dua wrote: “I am not going to reply to any comment or message regarding my personal life.”

Meanwhile, earlier in a post Pakistan MP's wife Syeda Tuba confirmed the divorce.