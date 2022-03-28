Pakistan National Assembly to begin session with no-confidence motion on agenda

Islamabad, March 28
Pakistan National Assembly (NA) is set to meet on Monday after a two-day recess, with an opposition-moved no-confidence resolution against Prime Minister Imran Khan set to be tabled, Dawn reported.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed told a news conference on Sunday that the voting on the no-trust motion would take place on April 4 if NA Speaker Asad Qaiser allowed its tabling on Monday, hinting that the government could further delay the process.
Under the rules, from the day the resolution is moved, it "shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days".
Rashid's remarks show that the government will take maximum time for putting the resolution to vote, whenever the Speaker allows its tabling.
On the other hand, the opposition parties have planned to hold a protest inside and outside the NA if the Speaker further delayed presenting the no-confidence motion.
After the decision of Shahzain Bugti of the Jamhoori Watan Party to quit the ruling coalition, the number of treasury members has now reduced to 178 in the 342-member lower house of Parliament, whereas the opposition now enjoys the support of 163 Members of National Aseembly (MNA). IANS
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep
Shares a video message to this effect
Once Punjab implements doorstep ration delivery, people in other states will also ask for it: Arvind Kejriwal
In a virtual briefing, he alleges that the BJP-led central g...
SpiceJet aircraft hits light pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe
The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed bac...
Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh
According to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s statement, Chan...
Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Nawanshahr
The deceased is survived by wife, a son and a daughter