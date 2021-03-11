Pakistan objects to PM Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir

PTI

Islamabad, April 25

Pakistan has objected to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kashmir and the laying of foundation stones for the construction of the Rattle and Kwar hydroelectric projects on the Chenab river, which it claimed was a "direct contravention" of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Modi visited Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday for the first time for a public engagement since the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019.

During the visit, Modi laid the foundation stone of the Rattle and Kwar hydroelectric projects, an 850 MW facility to be constructed on the Chenab river in Kishtwar at a cost of around Rs 5,300 crore, and a 540 MW Kwar hydroelectric project to be built on the same river at a cost of over Rs 4,500 crore.

The Foreign Office here termed Modi's visit to the valley as "yet another ploy to project fake normalcy" in the valley.

"Since August 5, 2019, the international community has witnessed many such desperate attempts by India to divert attention from the actual underlying issues in Kashmir," the Foreign Office said in a statement on Sunday night.

Pakistan also criticised the laying of foundation stones for the construction of the Rattle and Kwar hydroelectric projects (HEP) on the Chenab river in Kashmir.

“The construction of Rattle hydroelectric plant, as designed by India, has been disputed by Pakistan, and for Kwar hydroelectric plant, India has so far not fulfilled its treaty obligation of sharing information with Pakistan,” the Foreign Office said.

"Pakistan views such laying of foundation stones of the two projects by the Indian Prime Minister as a direct contravention of the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) of 1960," the Foreign Office said.

Pakistan calls upon India to fulfil its obligations under the IWT and refrain from taking any such steps which are detrimental to the IWT framework, it said.

The 1960 Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank and signed by the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Pakistan's president Ayub Khan, administers how the water of the Indus river and its tributaries that flow in both the countries will be utilised.

Pakistan would continue to extend all possible support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for the right to self-determination, said the FO.

India has repeatedly told Pakistan that Jammu and Kashmir “was, is and shall forever” remain an integral part of the country. It also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.