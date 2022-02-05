Pakistan offers PR scheme for wealthy foreign nationals, including Sikhs in US and Canada, to attract investment

Proposed amendment barring dual nationals to impact over 20,000 Pak officers: report

Pakistan offers PR scheme for wealthy foreign nationals, including Sikhs in US and Canada, to attract investment

Imran Khan. Reuters/File

PTI

Islamabad, February 5

Pakistani lawmakers are mulling a proposed amendment to the civil service rules that will bar top government officials from holding dual nationality and could affect over 20,000 bureaucrats, according to a media report on Friday.

The Pakistan Citizenship Act 1951 explicitly allows a citizen of Pakistan to hold dual nationality. Pakistanis with dual citizenship are currently forbidden to run for public office, sit in parliament, contest elections or join the army.

In a ruling in September 2012, the country's top court disqualified eleven lawmakers for failing to disclose their dual nationalities upon taking office.

The amendment to the civil service rules came up before the Senate Standing Committee on Cabinet Secretariat on Thursday during a discussion on the ‘The Civil Servants (Amendment) Bill, 2021' moved by Senator Afnan Ullah Khan in the sitting held on January 17, 2022.

The proposed amendment bars civil servants from holding dual nationality and suggests a timeline for dual national civil servants to relinquish their foreign nationality, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan was of the view that government servants should not hold dual nationality during service, arguing that one person cannot be loyal to two countries at the same time.

A recent report submitted to the Supreme Court on dual nationality revealed that more than 22,000 top government officers are dual nationals. According to the report, 11,000 officers belong to police and bureaucracy, the media report said.

Dual nationality holding officers are currently working in interior division, power division, aviation division, finance division, petroleum, commerce ministry, establishment division, information ministry, railway and others, it said.

Establishment Secretary Afzal Latif pointed out that this bar would affect a large number of civil servants, but maintained that it was essential to obtain the Ministry of Interior's point of view on the amendment.

Committee Chairman Rana Maqbool Ahmad directed the cabinet division and interior secretaries to ensure their presence in the next meeting whenever held to convey their perspective on the amendment under discussion, the report said.

Pakistan recently decided to offer a permanent residency scheme for wealthy foreign nationals, including Sikhs living in the US and Canada, Afghans and Chinese, to attract investment and boost its flagging economy and national growth.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry announced that the scheme was in line with the new National Security Policy, which was formally launched by Prime Minister Imran Khan last month.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

Holiday in Shimla today after roads blocked due to heavy snowfall

2
Punjab Election

We need someone 'honest' at top in Punjab: Navjot Singh Sidhu

3
Nation

AIMIM chief Owaisi rejects 'Z' security, asks govt to file case under UAPA

4
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

5
Nation

Punjab and Haryana HC grants interim anticipatory bail to 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' actor Munmun Dutta

6
Haryana

Gurugram money heist: How doctors and a gangster planned multicrore burglary

7
Entertainment

Video: Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad hides face with hair as actor holds her hand in public

8
Nation

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

9
J & K Exclusive

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

10
Diaspora

Did Canada truck protesters smash windows, threaten reporters and abuse racial minorities in Ottawa?

Don't Miss

View All
Video clips, memes questioning leaders’ work trend online
Punjab Election

Video clips, memes questioning Punjab leaders' work trend online

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies
Bathinda

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen
Entertainment

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' trailer: Alia Bhatt as fierce mafia queen commands the screen

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season’s first snow
Himachal

Kasauli, Solan, Barog, Dagshai get season's first snow

Had it not been for this condition that cricketer Ravi Shastri put on Amrita Singh, she wouldn’t have married Saif Ali Khan
Entertainment

Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh wanted to get married, but after condition put by cricketer, she ended up dating Vinod Khanna and marrying Saif

Chandigarh: Rain likely today
Chandigarh

Chandigarh continues to receive rain

Aam Aadmi contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray
Punjab PUNJAB POLL 2022

Aam Aadmi Party contestant from Mohali Kulwant Singh richest in election fray

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh border
J & K

As guns fall silent, tourists flock to Suchetgarh International Border

Top Stories

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in J&K constituencies

Delimitation Commission proposes major changes in Jammu and Kashmir constituencies

Baramulla gets two new constituencies - Kunzer and Tangmarg ...

Jolts of earthquake felt in Kashmir, Noida and other areas

Earthquake of 5.7 magnitude hits Jammu and Kashmir

Minaret of famous Kashmir shrine tilted by jolt

Would have been surprised had it been the other way round: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

Would have been surprised had it been the other way around: Manish Tiwari on absence from Punjab Congress star list

Former president Pranab Mukherjee’s son Abhijit terms the de...

‘Lata Mangeshkar’s health condition has deteriorated, she is critical’, says doctor

Lata Mangeshkar not doing well, put back on ventilator: Doctor

The 92-year-old singer tested positive for Covid with mild s...

PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad, CM not present at airport

PM Modi arrives in Hyderabad, CM not present at airport

Modi lands at Hyderabad on Saturday afternoon to dedicate to...

Cities

View All

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in state’

‘Environment should be a key poll issue in Punjab’

Navjot Sidhu’s animosity towards Hindus behind their exodus from Congress: Bikram Majithia

SGPC flays removal of Sikh general Hari Singh Nalwa's statue in Pakistan's Haripur

Sanyukt Samaj Morcha candidates fail to get much response from people

Triangular contest on most seats in Amritsar district

PUNJAB POLL: Taking election fight to the skies

On Basant Panchami, parties take Punjab election fight to the skies

Amid din, campaign songs catch voters' fancy in Punjab

SAD vows revamp of village infra in Punjab

Missing man’s body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

Missing Himachal man's body found in sack with limbs tied at Pinjore

At 13°C, Friday was the second coldest day of February in Chandigarh in past 11 years

Chandigarh: No walk-ins, GMCH, PGI rely on tele-consultation for now

Probe relief to accused denied bail by courts: High Court

Rain lays bare state of roads in Zirakpur

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Controversial JNU VC M Jagadesh Kumar appointed UGC chief

Delhi Law graduate held for duping over 200 people

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi’s nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey

94 candidates in fray from nine seats of Jalandhar dist

SAD, AAP protest outside ED office in Jalandhar

Constituency watch: Chabbewal

Illegal mining unabated on Sutlej riverbed in Phillaur

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases

3 succumb, 153 fresh cases in Ludhiana

Ludhiana: Three of auto snatchers' gang nabbed

Ludhiana: 20 candidates withdraw their nomination papers

Deploy women teachers on poll duty near their places, EC urged

Turncoats hog limelight in Ludhiana electoral scene

Cops on ‘dummy’ postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Punjab cops on 'dummy' postings to hoodwink EC shifted

Patiala civic body property tax collections cross Rs 13-cr mark

Students, teachers want educational institutes opened

Punjabi poetry book released