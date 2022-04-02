Pakistan PM Imran Khan says 'Main, Mujhe, Mera' 213 times in address to nation; watch viral video

Chandigarh, April 2
What caught everyone’s attention during Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s Thursday night’s address to the nation was the number of times that the former cricketer said “main”, “mujhe” and “mera”.
Sharing a montage of Imran Khan from his 45-minutes speech on Twitter, a renowned journalist, Hamid Mir, made fun of Khan.
میں ، مجھے ، میرا ۔۔۔۔۔ pic.twitter.com/RL81ZvNODh— Hamid Mir (@HamidMirPAK) April 1, 2022
Mir counted every time the prime minister said the words “I”, “me” and “myself”.
Khan was speaking from his office when he mentioned the words in a live, televised address ahead of Sunday’s no-confidence vote debate in Parliament. Later, Geo News reported that the prime minister kept repeating the words and mentioned himself 213 times in total.
Thats how i complete my 800 words eassy in 5 grade 😎😎😂😂 https://t.co/D7P4NNGg1L— نامعلوم بندہ (@namalombanda) April 1, 2022
As the clip went viral, Khan was called “narcissist”, while some found it funny that someone counted the words in the first place.
Self centered narcissist https://t.co/VsMQS3g40I— Faixan (@CivilianFreedom) April 1, 2022
Geo NEWS employee counting "Mein,Mera,Mujhe" from Imran Khan's speech. pic.twitter.com/g5jUFGGnOh— ْ (@iffiViews) April 1, 2022
drinking game: u take a shot whenever ik says mai mera imran khan in his speech— Bilal (@killbil007) April 1, 2022
Just 213 in 45 minutes. What a speech to the nation sir👊👍🙌#NoConfidenceMotion https://t.co/HCKo50fdhv— Asad khan (@Asadkhan947) April 1, 2022
