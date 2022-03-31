Pakistan PM Imran Khan to address nation ahead of no-trust vote

Chandigarh, March 31
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan who has effectively lost majority in the lower house will address the nation shortly.
Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry earlier tweeted that the Prime Minister's will address the nation in the evening.
Before the address, Senator Faisal Javed Khan said the PM's address will be a live telecast and not a recorded message.
وزیر اعظم کا قوم سے خطاب 715 منٹ پر ٹیلی کاسٹ کیا جائیگا— Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 31, 2022
Link to watch PM Imran Khan's address to the Nation at 7:15pm today! https://t.co/ln7ZZDxIMP#PMIKaddressToNation pic.twitter.com/elTnMMnqZ0— PTI (@PTIofficial) March 31, 2022
