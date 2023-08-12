 Pakistan PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier today : The Tribune India

  • World
  Pakistan PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier today

Pakistan PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier today

In case the two fail to agree on a name, the matter would be referred to a parliamentary committee

Pakistan PM Sharif, Opposition leader Riaz to finalise name of caretaker premier today

Shehbaz Sharif. File Photo



PTI

Islamabad, August 12

Pakistan's outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Opposition leader Raja Riaz are racing against time to finalise the name of the caretaker premier to oversee general elections later this year, after the president gave them an ultimatum to find a "suitable person" for the appointment by August 12.

Sharif and Riaz began rounds of meetings to pick a caretaker prime minister following the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9.

Sharif told journalists in Islamabad on Friday that he and Opposition leader Raja Riaz would finalise the name by Saturday and the former coalition parties would also be taken on board for political consultations.

“Coalition partners will be taken into confidence over the matter before taking a final decision,” he said.

In a letter to both Prime Minister Sharif and Riaz, President Arif Alvi informed them that under Article 224A they are supposed to propose a name for interim prime minister within three days of the dissolution of the National Assembly.

“As provided in Article 224 (1A) of the Constitution of Pakistan, the Prime Minister and leader of the Opposition in the outgoing National Assembly may propose a suitable person for the appointment of care-taker Prime Minister not later than August 12,” said President Alvi in the letter.

Reacting to the president's letter, Sharif said that he was disappointed to receive it.

Sharif said the Constitution provided eight days for the appointment of the caretaker premier after the dissolution of the National Assembly (NA), the lower house of Parliament.

According to the Constitution, the premier and the outgoing opposition leader in the NA have three days to decide the name of the interim prime minister.

In case the two fail to agree on a name, the matter would be referred to a parliamentary committee. If the committee fails to make any decision, then the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will have two days to choose the caretaker prime minister from the list of names shared with the commission.

Sharif also organised a dinner on Friday for his coalition partners and used the occasion for consultation on the issue of the caretaker prime minister.

At the dinner, all outgoing ruling parties gave full authority to him to choose a name for the caretaker premier slot.

Sharif and Riaz held the first meeting on Thursday, a day after the premature dissolution of the National Assembly.

The Pakistan Peoples Party has proposed the names of former diplomat Jalil Abbas Jilani and former chief justice of Pakistan Tassaduq Hussain Jilani while Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) put forward the name of Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori.

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has kept its cards close to the chest, keeping everyone guessing about its candidate.

One of the reasons for the delay in deciding the name of the head of the interim set-up is believed to be the PML-N's desire to see its own man in office, the Dawn newspaper reported.

A senior leader of the PML-N told the newspaper that Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani was “one of the strongest candidates”.

Other possible contenders are former finance ministers Hafeez Sheikh and Ishaq Dar, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ex-principal secretary Fawad Hassan Fawad and ex-justice Tassaduq Jilani.

