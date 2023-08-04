Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif announces dissolution of National Assembly on August 9

ANI

Islamabad (Pakistan), August 4

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday announced the dissolution of the National Assembly on August 9. The decision came after he met with parliamentary leaders at a dinner in honour of the Members of Parliament, where the country's political situation was thoroughly discussed, The Express Tribune reported.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Shehbaz sought their input and discussed the arrangements for the caretaker prime minister and the caretaker set-up.

On August 9, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will send formal advice to the President for the dissolution of the National Assembly. According to constitutional provisions, the President must sign the advice within 48 hours to effectuate the dissolution. If, for any reason, the President does not sign the advice, the Assembly will be automatically dissolved, The Express Tribune reported.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Shehbaz assured that after three days of consultation with the Opposition, he will submit the name of the caretaker prime minister to the President.

However, if no agreement is reached, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) will step in and nominate a candidate for the caretaker prime minister position from the proposed names, The Express Tribune reported.

Notably, he highlighted the successful negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), underscoring the importance of economic stability for the nation's progress.

Earlier this week, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that the upcoming elections in Pakistan would be held on the basis of the 2023 digital census, Dawn reported. ANI

