 Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against terrorism amid resurgence of Taliban militancy : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against terrorism amid resurgence of Taliban militancy

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against terrorism amid resurgence of Taliban militancy

“We cannot even hope for strong stability without a complete system or a whole-of-the-government approach@

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls for united front against terrorism amid resurgence of Taliban militancy

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Reuters file



PTI

Islamabad, June 22

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Saturday that fighting terrorism was a collective responsibility of all institutions, as the country battled a resurgent Taliban militancy.

Addressing the apex committee meeting of National Action Plan (NAP), he said provinces should also play their role in combating insurgency in the country.

The apex committee is its highest body overseeing the implementation of measures to eradicate militancy from the country.

“The responsibility of fighting against terrorism is the collective duty and the primary obligation of all state institutions. It’s not about you and me, it’s about us. We have to trample it together,” Sharif said.

The 20-point NAP agenda to eliminate terrorism was adopted by the government and approved by the opposition parties in the wake of Peshawar school attack on December 16, 2014.

The prime minister said Pakistan has been facing terrorism for the last two-and-a-half decades and it has become complicated due to the involvement of crime, drugs, smuggling, extremism and religious terrorism.

The apex committee meeting was held as Pakistan faced an uptick in the acts of terrorism in recent years. According to an annual security report issued by the Centre for Research and Security Studies, Pakistan witnessed 1,524 violence-related fatalities and 1,463 injuries from 789 terror attacks and counter-terror operations in 2023, marking a record six-year high.

The latest wave of terrorism is led by the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Taliban (TTP), which according to Pakistan officials, has sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

Sharif acknowledged that some provinces had made progress in tackling militancy, but “it is my belief that we have all too easily left this matter to our armed forces” and both the provinces and federal government have left it for the army.

“This is that dangerous practice that has become a custom in the past years that this is the army’s job and its officers have to do this,” he said.

Sharif said provinces were paying a price but the overall sense is that the army has to fight against terrorism. He said it would not eliminate terrorism from the country.

“We cannot even hope for strong stability without a complete system or a whole-of-the-government approach. This does not only refer to all agencies and ministries but the federal and provincial governments and all institutions,” he said.

Sharif asked the political and religious leadership to be clear that this battle was for Pakistan’s survival and “we are not fighting someone else’s battle”.

The premier also said that the rule of law and stability were important for growth and development in the country. “A soft state can never gain the trust of investors,” he said, adding that a strong and healthy economy could not be envisioned in an unstable state gripped by terrorism. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan #Shehbaz Sharif #Taliban


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

2
Punjab

23-member team to lead AAP campaign, face of campaign CM to canvass closer to polls

3
Comment THE GREAT GAME

Why Delhi is shaken and stirred

4
Himachal

School headmaster in Himachal’s Mandi booked for sexually assaulting 4 minor girls

5
Punjab

Punjab farmers planning to resume Delhi march

6
Punjab

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year

7
India

Porn-addict alcoholic father kills minor daughter for resisting rape, then files missing complaint, caught on CCTV

8
Uttar Pradesh

Woman beaten mercilessly with a wooden stick by 4 men; onlookers shoot video

9
Himachal

Himachal Govt to crack whip on illegal homestays

10
Haryana

Meenakshi Dahiya sent peon on scooty to fetch Rs 1L bribe, says Haryana ACB

Don't Miss

View All
'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Heart of HARYANA: No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells
Haryana Heart of Haryana

No sarkari naukri, no brides: Tribe of jobless bachelors swells in Haryana

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus
Chandigarh

100 off 27 balls: Pinjore-born Sahil Chauhan scripts new T20 record in Cyprus

Top News

NTA chief Subodh Singh shunted out amid raging controversy over NEET-NET ‘paper leak’

NTA chief Subodh Singh shunted out amid raging controversy over NEET-NET ‘paper leak’

India Trade Promotion Organisation Chairman Pradeep Kharola ...

NEET-PG 2024 scheduled for June 23 postponed as ‘precautionary measure’, fresh date soon

NEET-PG 2024 scheduled for June 23 postponed as ‘precautionary measure’, fresh date soon

The exam was scheduled to be held in 292 cities

NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to ensure fair conduct of exams

NEET-NET row: Government forms high-level panel under ex-ISRO chief to reform exam process, review NTA

The panel will evaluate existing data security processes and...

GST Council okays uniform 12 per cent GST on milk cans, carton boxes, water sprinklers

GST rate on all carton boxes reduced to 12% from 18%; move likely to help apple growers of Himachal Pradesh, J-K

GST Council tweaks tax rates; waives interest, penalty on ta...

Canada stumbles over question on how Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, accounts frozen before his death is now being honoured

Canada stumbles over question on Khalistani activist Nijjar on no-fly list, why man with frozen accounts before death being honoured

The minister even did not comment on why Nijjar was on the n...


Cities

View All

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

SGPC lodges police complaint against fashion designer for performing yoga at Golden Temple

Malaysia Airlines expands frequency of flights from Amritsar to Kuala Lumpur

CASO: 23 drug traffickers nabbed in Amritsar, rural areas

Yoga Day celebrated with zeal, fervour at different venues in Amritsar

Stagnant sewer water outside market near Golden Temple irks traders, visitors

Youth hurt in firing outside university

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Road crash count in Chandigarh dips by over 20%

Chandigarh MC to snap all water connections outside ‘lal dora’ in 22 UT villages

Chandigarh Congress protests NEET irregularities

Chandigarh MC notice to religious places: AAP, Congress playing with sentiments, says BJP

Mohali: Bank guard shoots youth dead, arrested

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Protesters raise slogans, wave placard at Delhi Minister Atishi’s ‘Satyagraha’ site; AAP blames BJP

Swati Maliwal 'assault' case: Delhi court extends Bibhav Kumar's judicial custody till July 6

Threats via email: Delhi Police plan to have bomb disposal, detection, dog squads in each district

Delhi water crisis: Long queues continue to form at tankers across the city

2 teenagers dead in northwest Delhi brawl

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

Fitness enthusiasts stretch it out

24 nabbed in Kapurthala, drugs, illicit liquor seized

Jalandhar West bypoll: 14 candidates file nominations on last day

DIG warns of action against drug smugglers

Nihangs attack SHO, ACP in Jalandhar over closure of liquor vend, arrested

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Ludhiana: Work to construct 4 bridges over Sidhwan Canal stalled

Farmers protest at Ladhowal toll plaza brings cheers for commuters

Goods, machinery worth lakhs gutted in fire at plastic factory

3 held with drugs, cash in cordon & search operations

Police freeze drug smugglers’ property worth Rs 48 lakh

Power theft dents exchequer by ~1,800 cr a year

Punjab: Power theft dents exchequer by Rs 1,800 cr a year