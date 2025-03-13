Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Quetta after Jaffar Express hijacking incident

Balochistan [Pakistan], March 13 (ANI): Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit Quetta to review the law and order situation following the Jaffar Express hijacking incident, as per Geo News.

The visit comes after security forces successfully eliminated 33 rebels from the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) who hijacked the train, taking over 400 passengers hostage on Tuesday.

The two-day operation involved units from the Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Special Services Group (SSG), Army, and Frontier Corps (FC) taking part in the operation, as reported by Geo News citing the army's spokesperson statement.

According to Director General Inter-Services Public Relations Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry, the terrorists "remained in contact with their facilitators and mastermind based in Afghanistan via satellite phone."

Notably, 21 passengers were killed by the terrorists before the operation began, and four Frontier Corps personnel also lost their lives during the attack. However, all remaining hostages were freed, bringing an end to the crisis, the military's spokesperson confirmed.

"Whoever did this will be hunted down and brought to justice," said Lt Gen Chaudhry, adding that the suicide bombers -- present near the hostages using them as human shields -- were taken out by snipers.

Following the Jaffar Express incident, emergency services were imposed in Sibi and Civil Hospital Quetta. At least 29 wounded passengers were transported to Quetta for medical treatment.

According to hospital officials, 16 passengers were admitted to the Combined Military Hospital (CMH), while 13 others were taken to the Civil Hospital.

According to the hospital administration, the condition of the injured passengers is stable and they are out of danger. '

In addition, 47 passengers were shifted to Quetta from Machh. The bodies of those who lost their lives, along with some injured passengers, were shifted to the Machh Railway Station and will be sent to their hometowns after the necessary administrative prerequisites. (ANI)

