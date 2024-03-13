Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari to forgo salary amid economic crisis

ANI

Islamabad, March 13

Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari announced on Tuesday his decision to forgo his salary while in office, citing the economic challenges faced by the country, The Express Tribune reported.

"In view of the prevailing economic challenges, Zardari has decided that he will not draw his presidential salary. He took this decision to encourage prudent financial management in the country," said a statement released by the President's Secretariat.

The President considered it essential not to burden the national exchequer and preferred to forgo his salary, the statement added.

In a similar move, the newly sworn-in Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi also decided against drawing a salary during his service period, The Express Tribune reported.

Taking to social media platform X, Naqvi stated that he was committed to serving the nation in challenging times "in every possible way".

