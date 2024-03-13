Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari won’t draw any salary

Islamabad: Pakistan’s newly elected president Asif Ali Zardari on Tuesday announced that he would not draw any salary during his tenure as part of his bid to help the country face the challenging economic hardship. PTI

Military plane with 15 crashes in Russia

Moscow: A Russian military plane with 15 people on board crashed on Tuesday while taking off from an airbase in Ivanovo region. Officials said an engine fire was the likely cause of the crash. They didn’t say if there were any survivors. AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan #Russia