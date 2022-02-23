Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for debate with PM Modi to resolve differences

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 22

A day before he leaves for Moscow, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his wish for a TV debate with PM Narendra Modi in order to resolve differences between the two nations.

“I would love to debate with Narendra Modi on TV,” he told Russia Today in a pre-visit interview and felt over a billion people in the subcontinent would benefit if the debate managed to resolve differences. “India became a hostile country so trade with them became minimal,” he said There was no response from New Delhi to the offer.

