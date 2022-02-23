Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for debate with PM Modi to resolve differences

New Delhi, February 22
A day before he leaves for Moscow, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his wish for a TV debate with PM Narendra Modi in order to resolve differences between the two nations.
“I would love to debate with Narendra Modi on TV,” he told Russia Today in a pre-visit interview and felt over a billion people in the subcontinent would benefit if the debate managed to resolve differences. “India became a hostile country so trade with them became minimal,” he said There was no response from New Delhi to the offer.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Putin announces Ukraine military operation, explosions heard
Says the attack was needed to protect civilians in eastern U...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens Russia-Ukraine crisis
The 15-nation UN Security Council holds an emergency meeting...
Indian stocks follow spooked global markets as Ukraine crisis worsens; Sensex, Nifty tank over 2.5 per cent
All Sensex constituents are trading with hefty losses, with ...
Nawab Malik spends night in ED custody; MVA leaders to stage protest
Malik (62) was arrested on Wednesday after being questioned ...