 Pakistan receives USD 1 billion from UAE to boost its reserves: Finance Minister Dar : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Pakistan receives USD 1 billion from UAE to boost its reserves: Finance Minister Dar

Pakistan receives USD 1 billion from UAE to boost its reserves: Finance Minister Dar

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the transfer of funds by the Gulf nation on the eve of the board meeting of the IMF to approve a USD 3 billion Stand-by Agreement

Pakistan receives USD 1 billion from UAE to boost its reserves: Finance Minister Dar

Photo for representation. iStock



PTI

Islamabad, July 12

Pakistan on Wednesday received USD 1 billion from the UAE to boost its reserves, a day after Saudi Arabia transferred USD 2 billion to the country’s central bank in the wake of a deal with the International Monetary Fund.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced the transfer of funds by the Gulf nation on the eve of the board meeting of the IMF to approve a USD 3 billion Stand-by Agreement.

“We received confirmation some time ago that our brother country, our friend, the UAE has deposited USD 1 bn to the State Bank’s account. The Federal Reserves Bank has confirmed that this amount has been credited to the (SBP’s) account,” he said in a video message shown live on television.

Dar said the funds received from Saudi Arabia and the UAE this week had collectively “increased the country’s reserves by USD 3 bn in two days” which would reflect in the weekly update of foreign exchange reserves due to be issued on July 14.

He thanked the UAE leadership on behalf of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chief of Army Staff General Asim Munir and the Pakistani nation for support in difficult times.

Prime Minister Sharif also thanked UAE President Mohamed Bin Zayed for the USD 1 billion deposit. “As a time-tested friend and brotherly country, the UAE has always come forward to support Pakistan,” he said.

He said that Pakistan acknowledged the “kind gesture” which was critical to the efforts to stabilise the economy.

Pakistan has been struggling to arrange enough foreign exchange to satisfy the IMF which refused to provide the remaining USD 2.5 billion out of a USD 6.5 billion loan program which was signed in 2019 and expired on June 30 this year.

Later, the IMF agreed to provide USD 3 billion over a period of nine months under strict conditions including arranging funds to boost the balance of payments.

#Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

2
Haryana

HC notice to Haryana on ‘illegal’ stilt+4 construction

3
Punjab

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

4
Chandigarh

Thieves target damaged Kharar house

5
Himachal

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

6
Chandigarh

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

7
Haryana

Stilt+4: In Gurugram, every floor set to have separate water connection

8
Sports

Asia Cup schedule finalised, India not going to Pakistan: BCCI

9
Punjab

Patiala: Royal family performs ritual to 'pacify' Badi Nadi

10
Chandigarh

Kharar housing societies at receiving end

Don't Miss

View All
6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides
Trending

Viral video: Road connecting two tunnels on Jammu-Srinagar highway washes away in landslides

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier
Chandigarh

Chandigarh goes for major road tax hike, vehicles to get costlier

Top News

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

Rain havoc: Death toll reaches 18 in Punjab, Haryana; 10,000 people shifted from waterlogged areas in Punjab

Weather remained clear at most places in the region on Wedne...

Rain havoc: Centre releases Rs 7,532 crore to states under SDRF

Rain havoc: Centre releases Rs 7,532 crore to states under SDRF

Amount to states, including Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttra...

Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Evacuate immediately, Kejriwal urges people in low-lying areas as Yamuna swells to record level

Thousands of people have been shifted to safer areas as wate...

Bhakra Dam to release additional 16,000 cusecs of water on Thursday

BBMB not to release excess water from dams till flood situation in Punjab and Haryana normalises

Punjab objects to the release of additional water, pointing ...

Breach in Ghaggar causes floods in Moonak area of Punjab’s Sangrur

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

In Jalandhar, the breach in the Dhussi bundh widens


Cities

View All

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Flood threat ruled out as water level recedes in Ravi

Rainwater, slush at Vallah mandi an invitation to vector-borne diseases

After langar, SGPC offers free medical aid to flood victims

Railways gets quarters vacated from six illegal occupants

3 members of Bhagwanpuria gang arrested from Mathura

Traffic restored on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

Traffic restored for all vehicles on Ambala-Chandigarh highway, police issue new advisory

2 dead, 1 missing as car falls into rivulet in Mohali

Mohali residents’ anger spills on to road

22 relief centres set up in Mohali district

Panchkula: Snarl-ups on Housing Board light stretch

Water being released to Haryana from Himachal reduced, will take some time for water level in Yamuna River to recede: Delhi CM Kejriwal

Evacuate immediately, Kejriwal urges people in low-lying areas as Yamuna swells to record level

Delhi: Waterlogging on parts of Ring Road leads to heavy traffic congestion

As raging Yamuna swells to record level, Delhi CM Kejriwal calls emergency meeting

Kejriwal seeks Centre’s intervention as Yamuna swells, says flood won’t send good message to world

1984 anti-Sikh riots: Delhi High Court refuses to condone nearly 28-year delay in challenging acquittal

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

14 villages of Sultanpur Lodhi also inundated

Two breaches in dhussi bundh, 15 villages in Shahkot submerged

Poisonous gas kills 3 in Nawanshahr

Crops on 5,500 hectares destroyed in Lohian block

Kalia Colony residents build bundh along Kala Sanghian drain

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Swollen Buddha Nullah wreaks havoc

Sutlej water level decreases slightly, residents still keep vigil

15-year-old boy feared drowned

Five Dakha youths went missing in HP traced near Kullu

People suffer as over 50 villages inundated

Patiala villagers gherao MLA over discharge of rainwater in their village

Patiala villagers gherao MLA over discharge of rainwater in their village

Breach in Ghaggar causes flood in Sangrur district; water level in Badi Nadi in Patiala goes down

As rescue operations continue in Patiala district, Army plays major role

Ministers visit areas affected by floods in Patiala

Patiala villages still waterlogged, rescue ops gather pace