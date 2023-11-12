Pakistan stays move to deport legal Afghan immigrants

Karachi, November 11
The Pakistan government on Saturday put on hold till December 31 its decision to also repatriate the legal Afghan refugee residents whose legal residency documents expired this year.
The decision was announced by caretaker information minister of Pakistan’s Balochistan province Jan Achakzai.
The deportation of illegal Afghan refugees staying in Pakistan has been going on since the government gave an ultimatum to all unregistered foreign nationals to leave Pakistan by November 1 after which action would be taken against them according to law.
Achakzai said 3,30,000 Afghans staying illegally had returned home.
