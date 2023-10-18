Pakistan successfully conducts flight test of Ababeel Weapon System: Army

Islamabad, October 18
Pakistan on Wednesday said that it successfully conducted the flight test of Ababeel Weapon System to further strengthen its deterrence.
According to a statement issued by the Pakistani army, the test flight was aimed at re-validating various design, technical parameters and performance evaluation of different subsystems of the weapon system.
“The missile system is aimed at strengthening deterrence and enhancing strategic stability in the region through the operationalization of Full Spectrum Deterrence in the overall construct of Credible Minimum Deterrence,” it stated.
No more details about the missile system have been provided by the army.
The lunch was witnessed by General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and senior officers, scientists and engineers of strategic organisations.
Gen Mirza appreciated the technical prowess, dedication and commitment of all those who contributed towards the successful test.
President Arif Alvi, caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar and the services chiefs congratulated all members of the strategic forces on the achievement.
