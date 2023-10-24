Pakistan successfully conducts training launch of Ghauri Weapon System

PTI

Islamabad, October 24

Pakistan on Tuesday successfully conducted a training launch of the Ghauri Weapon System, according to a statement by the army, a week after holding the flight test of the ballistic missile Ababeel Weapon System.

The purpose of the launch is “aimed at testing the operational and technical readiness of Army Strategic Forces Command (ASFC),” the statement said.

The launch was witnessed by Commander ASFC, senior officers from the strategic forces, scientists, and engineers of the strategic organisation.

The Commander of the ASFC also appreciated the scientists and engineers for their contributions towards the enhancement of Pakistan's strategic capability, the statement said.

Tuesday's training launch of the Ghauri Weapon System took place days after the US imposed sanctions on three Chinese companies for supplying missile-applicable items for Pakistan's ballistic missile programme.

China, an all-weather ally of Pakistan, has been the main supplier of arms and defence equipment to Islamabad's military modernisation programme.

President Arif Alvi, Interim Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar and Services Chiefs congratulated the participating troops, scientists, and engineers on the successful conduct of the training launch.

Earlier on October 18, Pakistan had successfully conducted the flight test of the Ababeel Weapon System to further strengthen its deterrence. That test of the ballistic missile system, a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) - the media wing of the army had said, was aimed at "re-validating various design, technical parameters, and performance evaluation of different sub-systems.”

