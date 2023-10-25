Pakistan suspends Nawaz Sharif’s sentence in graft case

PTI

Islamabad/Lahore, October 24

Pakistan’s Punjab provincial government on Tuesday suspended Nawaz Sharif’s seven-year sentence in the Al-Azizia corruption case while two separate courts confirmed his bail in three different corruption cases, in a major legal relief to the former premier after his return from London following four years of self-exile.

Election date to be announced soon: PM Asserting that there will be a level-playing field for all political parties, Pakistan's caretaker PM Anwaarul Haq Kakar has expressed hope that the election commission will shortly announce the date of the polls.

Sharif was convicted in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills corruption case and sentenced to seven years in jail in December 2018. The Islamabad High Court extended Sharif’s protective bail in Avenfield and Al-Azizia corruption cases till October 26.

The supremo of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) appeared before the Islamabad accountability court that had suspended his arrest orders in the Toshakhana case last week to facilitate his return to Pakistan. During the hearing, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor contended that Sharif had surrendered, therefore, his arrest warrants should be cancelled. “If the warrants are cancelled then the trial can move forward,” he said.

The court subsequently confirmed Sharif’s bail in the case against surety bonds of Rs 1 million. The hearing of the case was adjourned till November 20.

The case is based on allegations that Sharif, former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani received luxury vehicles and gifts from the Toshakhana.

A large number of his supporters gathered outside the court building, throwing rose petals on his car as he arrived amid tight security.

