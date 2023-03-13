Pakistan trying to buy Russian oil at $50 per barrel

Islamabad: Cash-strapped Pakistan is making concerted efforts to procure Russian crude oil at USD 50 per barrel, at least USD 10 per barrel less than the price cap imposed by the G7 countries due to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine, media reports said on Sunday. Pakistan, which is currently grappling with high external debt and a weak local currency, is desperate to purchase crude at discounted rates from Russia. pti
8 die after boat capsizes off San Diego coast
San Diego: At least eight persons were killed when two suspected smuggling boats approached a San Diego beach and one capsized, and crews are searching Sunday for an estimated seven additional victims, authorities said. A woman on one of the panga-style boats called 911 late Saturday to report that the other vessel had overturned in waves off Blacks Beach, according to US Coast Guard Petty Officer Richard Brahm. ap
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India's 'The Elephant Whisperers' wins Oscar for Best Documentary
Director dedicates award to 'motherland India'
Two days after authorities closed Silicon Valley Bank, New York's Signature Bank shut down in third largest failure in US banking history
Regulators close Signature bank, announce plan to make depos...
Delhi farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband once said he would use 'blue pills and Russian girls to do away with Satish Kaushik'
Delhi farmhouse owner owned actor Rs 15 crore, initiate poli...