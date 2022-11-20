Pakistan welcomes ‘loss and damage’ deal inked at UN summit

AP

Islamabad, November 20

A breakthrough funding deal at the COP27 conference to help poor countries ravaged by climate change was welcomed on Sunday by Pakistan, a nation devastated this year by record-breaking monsoon rains.

Flooding likely worsened by global warming submerged a third of Pakistan's territory, left 33 million people scrambling to survive, and an estimated $40 billion in losses to the economy.

Pakistani officials, who had framed the country as a victim of climate change and sought compensation from bigger polluting nations, called the funding deal “a step in reaffirming the core principles of climate justice”.

The compensation agreement hammered out early on Sunday in the Egyptian Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh establishes funding for “loss and damage” suffered by poor countries as a result of global warming.

It is a big win for developing nations that have long called for cash — sometimes viewed as reparations — because they are often the victims of climate-worsened floods, droughts, heat waves, famines and storms despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe.

It has also long been called an issue of equity for nations hit by weather extremes and small island states that face an existential threat from rising seas.

“Three long decades and we have finally delivered climate justice,” said Seve Paeniu, the finance minister of Tuvalu. “We have finally responded to the call of hundreds of millions of people across the world to help them address loss and damage.”

Pakistan Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Twitter welcomed the development, calling it the “first pivotal step towards the goal of climate justice”.

Sharif acknowledged the work done on the summit deal by his Cabinet minister for climate change, Sherry Rehman, and her team. He said it's now up to a transitional committee to build on the historic development.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said Pakistan came out a winner as a result of the compensation deal.

“Win for climate justice, win for developing world in honor of 33 million victims of Pakistan floods and millions around the world who suffer from a climate catastrophe they did not create and do not have resources to address,” Zardari said.

#Climate change #COP27 #Environment #Monsoon #Pakistan #Pollution