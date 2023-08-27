Pakistani doctor gets 18 years in jail for supporting ISIS

New York, August 26
A Pakistani doctor, who worked in the US on an H1-B visa, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempting to provide material support to terror organisation ISIS and conduct "lone wolf" terrorist attacks in the United States.
Muhammad Masood, 31, was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release for attempting to provide material support to ISIS, a Department of Justice statement said.
He pleaded guilty in August last year and was sentenced before Senior Judge Paul A Magnuson. Masood was a licenced medical doctor in Pakistan and was formerly employed as a research coordinator at a medical clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, under an H-1B visa.
