Pakistani man hammers wife and 3 daughters to death, kills self over financial struggles

Lahore, December 1
A man allegedly hammered his wife and three daughters to death and then died by suicide for failing to make both ends meet in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Friday.
The incident took place in Faisalabad district, some 130 km from Lahore on Thursday night.
The man identified as Tahir Parvez first drugged his wife and their three daughters aged between 10 and 16 years and then hammered them to death. After killing them he took sleeping pills to commit suicide.
A suicide note was found in which Parvez wrote that he killed his family as he could no longer provide them food. He also said he failed to return the loans taken from his friends. "We should not continue living in this cruel world," police quoted the suicide note as having stated.
