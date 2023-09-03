Pakistani woman, a drug addict, throws newborn from 6th floor of building in Karachi

ANI

Karachi, September 3

A Pakistani woman threw a newborn baby down from the sixth floor of a multi-storey building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Pakistan-based news publication reported that the police arrested a woman for throwing her newborn baby from the sixth floor of a building in Karachi’s Liaquatabad area.

The police are questioning the arrested woman, whose mental stability is questionable.

As per the ARY News, the neighbours have seen the woman, who is also allegedly a “drug addict”.

The woman will also be examined by a psychiatrist, the police added in the statement.

