Pakistan’s anti-graft watchdog initiates probe against retired 4-star Army General for ‘theft and illegal sale’ of crude oil

According to documents attached with the petition, 17 individuals, including two lieutenant colonels, three majors, six soldiers of varying ranks and four civilians were among those found guilty

Pakistan’s anti-graft watchdog initiates probe against retired 4-star Army General for ‘theft and illegal sale’ of crude oil

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

Islamabad, March 17

Pakistan’s anti-corruption watchdog the NAB has initiated proceedings against retired four-star General Ahsan Saleem Hayat and senior officials of a logistics organisation after an ex-Army officer accused them of running an illegal crude oil business that caused a loss of Rs 20 million per day to the national exchequer.

According to documents attached with the petition, 17 individuals, including two lieutenant colonels, three majors, six soldiers of varying ranks and four civilians were among those found guilty of embezzling oil and dismissed by the military authorities on January 26, 2005 for running an “illegal crude oil business”.

Ex-Major Akram Raza had in 2015 filed a petition before the Lahore High Court (LHC), claiming that a number of military officers had been dismissed from the service for running an illegal crude oil business that caused a loss of Rs 20 million per day to the national exchequer.

Pleading not guilty, Raza claimed that he was not part of the group of individuals who were dismissed, but the one who had actually pointed out the “theft and illegal sale” of crude oil and was arrested and detained for no reason.

In his petition, he said that he got an FIR registered against the people involved in the scam, but the National Logistics Cell (NLC) administration kept on pressuring him to “cooperate with the crude oil mafia and on refusal was threatened (with) dire consequences”.

He then approached the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

During the hearing on his petition on September 25, 2019, a bench of the LHC comprising Justice Shahid Mehmood Abbasi and Justice Tariq Abbasi directed the NAB to proceed on the complaint in accordance with the law.

The Islamabad High Court, while taking up a contempt of court petition against the NAB for not proceeding against former Army dictator Gen. (retd) Pervez Musharraf in connection with a complaint against his alleged corruption, directed the anti-graft watchdog to dispel the impression of witch-hunting of the politicians only.

In his complaint, the ex-Major stated that he had served in the Transport Battalion of the NLC in Karachi as second-in-command from December 2001 to January 2004 and then remained in the custody of different agencies till February 27, 2006.

He said that he had informed then director general of the NLC Major General Khalid Zaheer Akhtar about the presence of the “crude oil mafia” as well as massive embezzlement in the purchase of 100 Hino buses, but ended up being placed under arrest and detained.

Gen Akhtar was one of the three NLC general officers who were found guilty of involvement in the NLC scam.

According to the complaint, the matter was taken up by Gen. Hayat, the then corps commander of Karachi, but to no avail.

Gen Hayat, on the other hand after becoming the vice chief of army staff, approved his dismissal from service and also imposed a fine of Rs 293,000 on him, said the ex-major.

The ex-Major requested the NAB chairman to proceed against Gen Hayat and other NLC officers who had caused billions of rupees of losses to the national exchequer, according to Dawn.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Punjab Assembly Session LIVE Updates: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

2
Delhi

SAD expels Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee chief Harmeet Singh Kalka

3
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

4
Punjab profile

Bhagwant Mann: Now Punjab CM, former comedian gets down to serious business

5
Punjab

CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch

6
Nation

Necessary to strengthen Congress to fight BJP, inclusive leadership only way forward: G-23 leaders

7
Punjab Election

Rs 3 cr spent on Bhagwant Mann's 17-minute swearing-in ceremony at Khatkar Kalan

8
Punjab

Inderbir Singh Nijjer appointed Protem Speaker of Punjab Assembly

9
Punjab

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA

10
Punjab

AAP could nominate Harbhajan Singh as its Rajya Sabha candidate

Don't Miss

View All
Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City
Diaspora

Puppet show on Lord Krishna, Indian dance workshops to be among highlights of special Holi celebration in New York City

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here’s a look at other actor-turned chief ministers
Lifestyle

As Bhagwant Mann assumes charge of the Chief Minister of Punjab, here's a look at other actor-turned chief ministers

United colours of ‘Basant’
Jalandhar

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order
Haryana

Former tennis star Sharapova, Schumacher booked for fraud on Gurugram court order

Khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education
Haryana

Haryana khaps change tack: From rigid customs to quality education

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Expect challans through hi-tech CCTVs from March 25 in Chandigarh

Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden
Punjab FACES OF CHANGE

Narinder Kaur Bharaj: Youngest legislator of Punjab looks to raise voice for downtrodden

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls
Entertainment

‘Women in sexy clothes useless?’ Neena Gupta has a thing to say for all the trolls

Top Stories

New MLAs take oath as first session of 16th Punjab Vidhan Sabha begins

Punjab Assembly Session LIVE Updates: CM Bhagwant Mann announces anti-corruption helpline

New MLAs take oath; Bhagwant Mann administered oath first of...

A big pro-people decision in Punjab to be taken today, tweets Bhagwant Mann

CM Mann chooses March 23 Matrydom Day for anti-corruption helpline launch

This is the first major announcement made by Mann after he t...

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

Navjot Sidhu breaks silence, reminds Bhagwant Mann to eradicate mafia raj in Punjab

Sidhu hopes Mann brings back Punjab on revival path with pro...

Hooda meets Rahul, then meets Azad, parleys begin on boosting Congress

Bhupinder Hooda meets Rahul Gandhi, then meets Ghulam Nabi Azad; parleys begin on boosting Congress

No one talked of leaving the Congress: G-23 sources; demand ...

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal foregoes his pension as MLA

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal forgoes pension as ex-MLA

Puts out a tweet to this effect

Cities

View All

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

Amritsar MC meeting unlikely on March 21

AAP MLAs set to walk on tightrope

Raid by AAP MLA: Amritsar teachers, school heads say ‘not in a state of panic’

The winds of change: Pics of Ambedkar, Bhagat Singh start adorning govt offices' walls

Punjabi literary gem Dev Dard passes away

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Former CPS Sarup Singla quits SAD

Experts: Off-season management of pest-infested crop must

Halted due to Covid, Shatabdi yet to resume service from Bathinda

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tile-laden truck veers off road in Zirakpur, leaves 3 dead

Tepid response to Covid vaccine for 12+ in Chandigarh

Four test positive for Covid in Chandigarh

‘Let mentally ill use Indira Holiday Home, at least for now’

Chandigarh: CAT to take call on extending retirement age of GMCH doctors

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

Harmeet Singh Kalka announces separate party

Sexual assault accused held after encounter with police in Delhi

Technical glitch delays services on 3 Delhi Metro lines

Jamia professor held in Rs 1-lakh bribery case

Swearing-in ceremony : All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

Swearing-in ceremony: All routes to Khatkar Kalan were busy!

United colours of 'Basant' at Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

22-yr-old reunited with family after 7 years, thanks to CM Bhagwant Mann's swearing-in

Jalandhar West: Improving education, healthcare on my agenda, says Sheetal Angural

Jalandhar MC staff allege misbehaviour by brother of AAP legislator

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed

Vaccination of 12-14 age group begins, 73 jabbed in Ludhiana

AAP's Rajinder Pal Kaur defeats 16 candidates in LIP stronghold Ludhiana South seat

One dead, two test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Healthcare staff urges Punjab CM to fill vacancies, provide infra in hospitals

Illegal buildings: State-level technical panel to fix accountability of Ludhiana MC officials for lapses

Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Children Covid vaccination drive: Patiala district sees low turnout on Day 1

Patiala civic body razes 'temple site'