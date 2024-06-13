 Pakistan’s budgetary allocation for defence falls to 1.7 per cent of its GDP : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Pakistan’s budgetary allocation for defence falls to 1.7 per cent of its GDP

Pakistan’s budgetary allocation for defence falls to 1.7 per cent of its GDP

According to Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24, defence spending as a percentage of the GDP has come down since 2020

Pakistan’s budgetary allocation for defence falls to 1.7 per cent of its GDP

Due to the peculiar security situation of Pakistan and its uneasy ties with India, its defence spending often comes under the scanner both at home and abroad. Photo for representation: iStock



PTI

Islamabad, June 13

Pakistan’s budgetary allocation of Rs 2,122 billion for defence for 2024-25 constitutes just 1.7 per cent of the cash-strapped but nuclear-armed nation’s GDP, which is the same as the previous year, despite the higher than the Rs 1,804 billion set aside during the outgoing fiscal 2023-24, according to budget documents.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday presented a Rs 18,877 billion heavily taxed budget for 2024-25.

The finance minister’s speech and various budget documents show that Rs 2,122 billion allocated for the next fiscal year is Rs 318 billion higher than Rs 1,804 billion budgeted for the outgoing fiscal year 2023-24, ending on June 30.

According to Pakistan Economic Survey 2023-24, which is a key document showing the budget and performance of the economy each year and is released ahead of the budget each year, defence spending as a percentage of the GDP has come down since 2020.

It shows that the defence spending was 2.6 per cent of the GDP in 2020 but it decreased to 2.4 per cent in 2021, and went down further to 2.1 per cent in 2022, followed by 1.9 per cent in 2023 and 1.7 per cent in 2024.

For the year 2025, defence spending has been retained at 1.7 per cent of the GDP, showing that there was no change in the share of the army in the overall pie despite it getting more money in the budget.

The document lists defence spending as per GDP since 2016 when it was 2.3 per cent, and increased to 2.5 per cent of the GDP in 2017 and further to 2.6 per cent in 2018. It remained unchanged at 2.6 per cent from 2018 to 2020 and then decreased.

However, the data released by the government may not convey the real picture of defence spending as several military-related expenses are budgeted in the civilian expenditures.

For example, a sum of Pakistani Rs 662 billion, allocated for retired military personnel, which equals to about 31 per cent of the allocation for the armed forces, will not be drawn from the defence budget but rather from the government’s current expenditure.

Similarly, it is believed that key military acquisitions or funding for nuclear weapons and missile programmes are believed to be financed through separate channels, obscuring the exact military spending.

However, the budget document provides some details about the latest allocation, showing that the share of the three services and inter-services organisations has remained fairly consistent since 2019, with the Army getting 47.5 per cent, the Air Force 21.3 per cent, the Navy 10.8 per cent and the inter-services organisations 20.3 per cent of the budget.

It shows that this year the Army, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy and inter-services organisations will receive an equal percentage increase of 22.3 per cent in their respective allocations, a rare display of parity in funding distribution.

The allocation is divided into four categories: ‘Employees Related Expenses’, covering salaries and allowances for servicemen; ‘Operating Expenses’, which include costs for transportation, fuel, rations, medical treatment, training, and other essential services; ‘Physical Assets’, which funds the procurement of arms, ammunition, and related equipment through local purchases and imports; and ‘Civil Works’ dedicated to maintaining existing infrastructure and financing new construction projects.

The civil works category got the biggest 25 per cent increase with Rs 244.8 billion allocation, followed by physical assets, which received Rs 548.6 billion (18.8 per cent increase), and operating expenses got Rs 513.3 billion (15.6 per cent raise).

The ERE (employee-related expenses) head still got the largest chunk of the budget for the armed forces with 39 per cent allocation. Physical assets and operating expenses got 25.8 per cent and 25 per cent of the budget, respectively, while civil works claimed 11.5 per cent.

Due to the peculiar security situation of Pakistan and its uneasy ties with India, its defence spending often comes under the scanner both at home and abroad. 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Woman plots 'supari' killing of father-in-law for Rs 300 crore property, stages it as hit-and-run case

2
World

40 Indians among 49 killed as massive blaze engulfs building in southern Kuwait's Mangaf

3
Amritsar

Amritsar man dies fighting for Russian army, family comes to know of it months later

4
Entertainment

‘I do not…’: Here is what Karan Johar said about Kangana Ranaut being slapped by CISF woman constable

5
India

Monsoon progress sluggish; heat wave in Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and UP to continue for next few days

6
Trending

AI recreation of Aamir Khan’s 'Lagaan' with Jay Shah, Owaisi among Indian cricketers takes social media by storm

7
Trending

Video: Yuvraj Singh telling Shahid Afridi that Pakistan will defeat India when they were 40 runs away from win breaks the Internet

8
Punjab

Chandigarh administration fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

9
World

Elon Musk had sex with 2 of his employees, asked another woman to have his babies: Report

10
Punjab

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar jail; discusses Lok Sabha poll outcome

Don't Miss

View All
Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Sandhu’s fortunes
Chandigarh

Teacher’s note changed Indian football skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu’s fortunes

PUNJABI TADKA: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep and Kulwinder
Punjab

#PunjabiTadka: The agony and redemption of Arshdeep Singh and Kulwinder Kaur

“Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho”: India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash
Trending

'Rohit, Kohli ko apna dost samjho': India fans engage in fun banter with Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi ahead of marquee clash

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

Rs 1 lakh for parking and Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, the money one will have to shell out to watch the thrill in T20 India-Pakistan match in US
Trending

Rs 1 lakh for parking, Rs 8.3 lakh for a seat, money one will have to shell out to watch T20 India-Pakistan match in US

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral
Trending

12-year-old Bihar boy averts major train accident with his presence of mind, video goes viral

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral
Trending

‘Please don't hit me’: Raveena Tandon faces ‘mob assault’ in Mumbai amid rash driving claims, video goes viral

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain snatchers, video goes viral
Haryana

Haryana Roadways driver rams bus into chain-snatchers, video goes viral

Top News

Decision to award grace marks to 1,563 candidates of NEET-UG by NTA is withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court

Row over NEET-UG: Grace marks given to 1,563 candidates withdrawn, Centre tells Supreme Court

The court is told by the counsel for the Centre and the Nati...

No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG exam, says Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

No evidence of paper leak in NEET-UG exam, says Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Pradhan says allegations of corruption in NTA unfounded, tes...

Water crisis: Delhi government puts blame on Haryana counterpart over tanker mafia

Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

A Bench led by Justice PK Mishra had on Wednesday pulled up ...

Delhi water crisis: Himachal Pradesh tells Supreme Court it does not have surplus 136 cusecs of water, withdraws earlier statement

Himachal Pradesh tells Supreme Court it doesn't have surplus water, court asks Delhi govt to approach Yamuna board

The court asks the Delhi government to submit an application...

India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire

India's mission in touch with Kuwaiti authorities to provide relief to its citizens affected in Mangaf fire

The fire started in a kitchen of the 7-storey building housi...


Cities

View All

Gurdaspur DC acts tough, orders probe by SDM into repeated fire incidents

Gurdaspur DC acts tough, orders probe by SDM into repeated fire incidents

21 cellphones recovered from Amritsar Central Jail in search operation

Bishnoi group members fire at businessman’s house

Five hurt in firing at Bhaini Massa Singh village

Firing incident: Advocate sent to police remand

Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Damdama Sahib

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Chandigarh fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

Chandigarh administration fails to get house occupied by Beant Singh’s kin vacated

Crematorium plans: Rs 30 lakh for upkeep of meditation centre, Rs 50 lakh for landscaping

Tribune Chowk flyover: Ministry seeks fresh estimates

National commission upholds order against Mohali hospital for negligence

Water woes in Morni area: Panchkula District Administration to rejuvenate, repair bawris

Water crisis: Delhi government puts blame on Haryana counterpart over tanker mafia

Water crisis: Delhi government blames Haryana for tanker mafia

5 killed as fire breaks out in residential building in Ghaziabad

After SC rap, BJP slams AAP over tanker mafia

Ensure water is not wasted, Atishi tells ADMs, SDMs

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann meets Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in jail, no Cabinet rejig for now

Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

Jalandhar: Tragedy hits family ahead of wedding

BJP weighing chances of fielding Vijay Sampla as its bypoll candidate

Fire breaks out at GST Bhawan, showroom

Youth held for raping minor

Publishers issued directives about campaign material

Minister’s intervention sought in resolving Ahmedgarh’s solid waste disposal woes

Minister’s intervention sought in resolving Ahmedgarh’s solid waste disposal woes

World Bank team reviews agri-education project at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

Padma Shri awardee Surjit Patar, his rich oeuvre commemorated at Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana

GADVASU hosts workshop on biosecurity at vet hospitals

2 years on, Doraha Community Health Centre awaits inauguration

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held

Cops crack 2 cases of murder in Patiala, man held

Punjab police praised for sending mortal remains of Nagaland constable in time