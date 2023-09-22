 Pakistan’s caretaker PM Kakar rakes up Jammu and Kashmir in UN General Assembly : The Tribune India

Kakar said that the UN Security Council must secure the implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir

Prime Minister of Pakistan Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar addresses the 78th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York City, US, on Friday. Reuters



PTI

United Nations, September 22

Pakistan's caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Friday raised the issue of Jammu and Kashmir in his address to the UN General Assembly, saying that Kashmir is the key to peace between New Delhi and Islamabad.

Pakistan consistently rakes up the issue of Jammu and Kashmir at various UN platforms, irrespective of the agenda and topic of discussion at the meetings.

Addressing the General Debate of the 78th session of the UN General Assembly, Kakar said Pakistan desires peaceful and productive relations with all its neighbours, including India.

"Kashmir is the key to peace between Pakistan and India," he said.

"Development depends on peace. Pakistan is situated in the least economically integrated region in the world. Pakistan believes that regions develop together therefore [the country] desires peaceful and productive relations with all neighbours, including India," he said.

Kakar said that the UN Security Council must secure the implementation of its resolutions on Kashmir and said the UN Military Observer Group for India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) should be "reinforced".

"Global powers should convince New Delhi to accept Pakistan's offer of mutual restraint on strategic and conventional weapons," he said.

India has told Pakistan that it desires normal neighbourly relations with Islamabad in an environment free of terror, hostility and violence.

New Delhi has repeatedly emphasised that Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh were, are and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India.

India has also asked Pakistan to concentrate on addressing its internal matters rather than raising the Kashmir issue and indulging in frivolous allegations against New Delhi.

Tensions between India and Pakistan spiked after New Delhi abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir on August 5, 2019.

On Afghanistan, Kakar said peace in the country is a strategic imperative for Pakistan.

"Pakistan shares the concerns of the international community with respect to Afghanistan particularly the rights of women and girls. Yet, we advocate continued humanitarian assistance to a destitute Afghan population in which Afghan girls and women are the most vulnerable; as well as revival  of the Afghan economy and implementation of the connectivity projects with Central Asia," he said.

"Pakistan's first priority is to prevent and counter all terrorism from and within Afghanistan. Pakistan condemns the cross-border terrorist attacks against Pakistan by the TTP, Daesh and other groups operating from Afghanistan. We have sought Kabul's support and cooperation to prevent these attacks. However, we are also taking necessary measures to end this externally encouraged terrorism," he said.

 

#Jammu #Kashmir #Pakistan

