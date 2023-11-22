 Pakistan’s caretaker PM Kakar summoned by Islamabad High Court in missing Baloch students case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Pakistan’s caretaker PM Kakar summoned by Islamabad High Court in missing Baloch students case

Pakistan’s caretaker PM Kakar summoned by Islamabad High Court in missing Baloch students case

55 students go missing from the restive Balochistan province

Pakistan’s caretaker PM Kakar summoned by Islamabad High Court in missing Baloch students case

Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar. File Photo



PTI

Islamabad, November 22

A top Pakistani court on Wednesday summoned caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar to personally appear before it on November 29 in a case involving 55 missing students from the restive Balochistan province and asked the government if it should refer the matter to the United Nations (UN).

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) directed Kakar to appear before it if he did not secure the recovery of the missing Baloch students according to the recommendations of the Baloch Enforced Disappearance Commission, Dawn News reported.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani passed the order while hearing a case regarding the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances.

The commission was established in 2011 to trace missing persons and fix responsibility on the individuals or organisations responsible for it.

At the previous hearing, held on October 10, the IHC instructed the state to fulfil its responsibility in recovering the missing Baloch students, The Express Tribune newspaper reported.

At today’s hearing, the additional attorney general requested Justice Kayani to not summon the ministers or the Prime Minister. Expressing his disapproval, the judge said, “There is nothing wrong in summoning the Prime Minister and other ministers. Everyone is trying to make a joke out of the case”.

He remarked, “What more injustice can there be towards the people of this country when they are being disappeared?”     

“Should we refer this matter to the UN and cause an insult to our country?” the judge asked, expressing concern about the increasing number of missing people.

Interim Prime Minister Kakar had last month admitted that according to a UN sub-committee’s estimates, around 50 people had been forcibly disappeared in Balochistan.

“Sometimes, we receive complaints in which they give us 5,000 names claiming they are missing. They are not ready to accept any UN best practices on collection of data of missing persons,” Kakar said, adding the issue was used as a “propaganda tool” against Pakistan.

Assistant Attorney General Usman Ghumman presented a ministerial report on the missing Baloch students. The court, however, returned the report expressing displeasure.

“The Prime Minister and Interior Minister are from Balochistan,” said Justice Kayani. “They should be empathetic to this matter, considering it involves Baloch students.” Justice Kayani mentioned that the case had previously been heard by former IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah, noting that a commission was formed per the court’s orders, and the matter of enforced disappearances was referred to the federal government.

“The prime minister should have understood, and we expected he would say these are our children,” remarked Justice Kayani.

The judge noted that the former Prime Minister was also summoned, along with several other high-profile individuals connected to the case. Expressing frustration, he lamented the lack of progress despite efforts.

He mentioned that the Prime Minister, as well as the ministers for interior, human rights, and defence, would be summoned. “This was to be done by the executive, but the court is doing it.” Justice Kayani ordered a representative of the Ministry of Defence to appear at the next hearing along with the defence minister as well as the interior minister.

He said that their appearance “would not make a difference”, and “it is not rocket science” to summon them.

Justice Kayani observed, “We are sitting in Islamabad and talking about the rights of Balochistan”.

During the hearing, the lawyer for the missing students, Imaan Mazari, informed the court that even while this matter was pending before the court more Baloch people have been ‘forcibly disappeared’.

Resource-rich Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest but least populated province, has been wrecked by a long-running separatist insurgency which has seen brutal repression by Pakistani security forces and enforced disappearances.

#Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

2
Punjab

Names of 5 Punjab 'bizmen' figure in Rs 15,000-cr Mahadev betting app case

3
India

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

4
Punjab

Air pollution: Supreme Court suggests stopping paddy MSP for stubble burning farmers

5
Himachal

Volvo buses from Shimla to Delhi will no longer cross Pinjore, Kalka, Parwanoo: HRTC

6
Delhi

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

7
Trending

Indian woman Kalpana Balan sets Guinness World Record for most number of teeth

8
Chandigarh

Resident of Mohali wins Rs 2.5-crore lottery

9
Trending

Sara Ali Khan shares gorgeous close-up and pool-time photos, says 'bhartiya naari sab rang me pyaari'

10
India

Supreme Court warns Patanjali on 'false' drug claims

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Encounter under way in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Two Army captains killed, jawan injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

Officials say the operation has been intensified with induct...

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources

India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

The latest move is being seen as a step that could reduce te...

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 32 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 42 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...

US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun, issues warning to India: Report

US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun, issues warning to India: Report

Report comes two months after Canada said there were ‘credib...

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 people identified in CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...


Cities

View All

Over 5 kg heroin recovered near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Over 5 kg heroin seized near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

SGPC flays Centre for not appointing 2 Sikh advocates as high court judges

Art exhibition portrays trials & tribulations of kids amid conflicts

Punjab Biotech Incubator opens pilot plant for farmers, exporters

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, ‘kills’ himself

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Miscreants snatch purse in Bathinda

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

PGI: Incident of administering injection to patient by impersonator turns out to be attempted honour killing

Revisiting Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration to study vehicle preferences of residents

Chandigarh: CAT puts results of 'OBC-Male' category on hold

Zirakpur: Youth dies in clash near Baltana liquor vend, four juveniles held

Panchkula residents nabbed for snatching

Entry of buses from other states to be restricted if GRAP Stage IV invoked in Delhi

Entry of buses from other states to be restricted if GRAP Stage IV invoked in Delhi

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

Shimla-Delhi Volvo to skip Parwanoo Pinjore & Kalka

Student unions for NEP overhaul

Supreme Court orders Delhi to transfer Rs 415 cr from advertisement budget for RRTS project

Don’t turn people against you by blocking roads, CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting farmers

Don’t turn people against you by blocking roads, CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting farmers

Jalandhar: Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Indefinite farmers' stir spells chaos on Jalandhar roads

Vehicle thief, scrap dealer in police net

https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/jalandhar/indefinite-stir-spells-chaos-on-city-roads-564754: Humble background no deterrent for these budding kabaddi players

NIA raids Punjab AAP MLA’s close aide to probe his alleged links with hardliners in US

NIA raids Punjab AAP MLA’s close aide to probe his alleged links with hardliners in US

Paddy records highest yield in three years, up 7% from 2022

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Two arrested for snatching mobile

16 fresh cases of stubble burning in district

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Punjab Govt over illegal mining

Former JNU prof delivers lecture on Kabir at Punjabi University

Play by Delhi group marks Day 6 of National Theatre Festival

Patiala district administration extends ban on Chinese kite string