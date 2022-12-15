 Pakistan court to hear petition seeking Imran Khan's disqualification for concealing his alleged daughter's name : The Tribune India

In 1997, a court in California passed a default judgement declaring Tyrian as Khan's daughter after he refused to take a DNA test. Photo: @Tyriankwhit



PTI

Islamabad, December 15

A top court in Pakistan will take up a petition on December 20 seeking the disqualification of former Prime Minister Imran Khan for "concealing" his alleged daughter's name in the nomination papers.

The Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq will hear the petition on December 20 filed by a citizen named Mohammad Sajid who claimed that Khan disclosed the names of his two sons -- Qasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan -- in the nomination papers and "omitted the name of his alleged daughter Tyrian White."

Sajid has sought the former premier's disqualification under Article 62 (i) (f), according to The Nation newspaper.

He was referring to an affidavit filed by Khan from nine constituencies in the National Assembly for the bypolls in August 2022.

“The respondent no. 1 [Imran Khan] has deliberately and willfully failed to declare his daughter Tyrian White in the relevant columns of the nomination papers and the affidavit appended therewith, hence he is not sagacious, righteous, honest and a man of good character in terms of Article 62 of the Constitution,” the Dawn newspaper reported, providing details of the petition.

Sulaiman, 26, and Qasim, 23, are the two sons born to Khan from his marriage with Jemima Goldsmith in 1995.

Tyrian was allegedly born out of wedlock with Khan's former lover Sita White, who took legal action against the former premier in the US.

In 1997, a court in California passed a default judgement declaring Tyrian as Khan's daughter after he refused to take a DNA test.

The former cricketer-turned-politician has failed to acknowledge Tyrian as his daughter.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission of Pakistan has also informed the Islamabad High Court that it has initiated proceedings to remove Khan from the post of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party following his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

Khan,70, is in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

He was later disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) under Article 63 (i) (p) for making "false statements and incorrect declaration." Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

The PTI chief, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

Caught red-handed, Faridabad cop tries to swallows Rs 4,000 bribe money; video goes viral
