Pakistan’s First Lady: Who is Asifa Bhutto Zardari and how does this landmark move elevate her

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 13

In a historic decision, Pakistan President Asif Zardari has decided to formally recognise his 31-year-old daughter Asifa Bhutto as the First Lady of the country.

Photo: PTI

Asifa, the youngest child of Zardari and Benazir Bhutto, studied at prestigious universities and made her political debut in 2020.

President Zardari announced the formal recognition of his daughter, Asifa Bhutto, as the First Lady of the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

Photo: PTI

This will be the first time that a Pakistani president has announced his daughter for the position of First Lady, as normally the title is given to the President's wife.

This landmark move elevates Asifa Bhutto to the prestigious position of First Lady, marking a significant chapter in the nation's political history.

Sources claimed that President Zardari would declare Asifa Bhutto the First Lady of Pakistan.

Photo: PTI

After the official declaration, Asifa Bhutto Zardari will be given the protocol and privileges befitting the First Lady, ARY News reported.

This decision is particularly noteworthy as Asifa Bhutto is set to become the first daughter of a president to hold the title of First Lady. With ANI inputs

About The Author Tribune Web Desk The Tribune Web Desk brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune Wed Desk for not just breaking news stories but wide-ranging coverage of events.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Pakistan