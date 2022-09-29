 Pakistan’s former PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam, her husband Safdar acquitted in corruption case : The Tribune India

Pakistan’s former PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam, her husband Safdar acquitted in corruption case

The case refers to purchase of four posh flats in Avenfield House, Park Lane in London

Pakistan’s former PM Nawaz Sharif’s daughter Maryam, her husband Safdar acquitted in corruption case

Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former PM Nawaz Sharif. AP/PTI file

PTI

Islamabad, September 29

In a big legal victory for the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, its vice-president Maryam Nawaz was on Thursday acquitted by a high court in a corruption case which will allow her to contest elections.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) accepted the appeal of Maryam, daughter of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, and that of her husband Muhammad Safdar who had challenged their convictions by an anti-corruption court in the Avenfield property case in July 2018.

The Avenfield case refers to the purchase of four posh flats in Avenfield House, Park Lane in London.

A two-judge bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani hearing their appeals said the opinion of the investigating officer could not be considered as evidence.

“The joint investigation team did not present any facts, it just collected information,” Justice Kayani observed.

At the conclusion of the case, the bench held that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the prosecutor in the case, failed to establish the charges of corruption.

The NAB had accused the Sharifs of purchasing the flats with money over and above their known sources of income. The Sharifs rejected the accusation of wrongdoing but were unable to show where the money for the flats had come from.

The NAB in September had admitted before the IHC that the PML-N leader had no direct role in purchasing the Avenfield properties.

Thursday’s verdict has paved the way for Maryam, 48, to be eligible to contest elections.

Lawyer Mirza Moiz Baig said: “A person who has been convicted of a crime involving corruption or moral turpitude is disqualified from contesting elections unless a period of five years has lapsed since their release.”

Maryam in a brief chat with the media outside the court said they had been “vindicated”.

As she talked to the media, she also spoke to her father Nawaz Sharif in London and also received another call from her uncle Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who congratulated her on her acquittal.

The Prime Minister later in his reaction to the verdict said the “edifice of lies, slander and character assassination” had come crumbling down.

“Maryam’s acquittal in the Avenfield reference is a slap in the face of the so-called accountability system that was employed to target the Sharif family. My congratulations to Maryam beti (daughter) and Safdar,” he tweeted.

“Maryam Nawaz and Nawaz Sharif’s connection to the assets beyond means has not been proven,” remarked the court on Thursday.

“How do Wajid Zia’s statement and the material presented to prove the prosecution’s case?” the court inquired.

Zia was the investigating officer who headed the joint investigation team (JIT) that probed the Panama gate, leading to the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif.

While Maryam and her husband were convicted along with the PML-N supremo, the elder Sharif was handed down 10 years in jail, his daughter sentenced to seven years in prison, and her husband was sentenced to one year in prison.

They had filed appeals against their conviction before the IHC in the second week of August 2018 and the court had on September 18 the same year suspended their sentences and released them on bail.

The elder Sharif’s appeal is still pending as has been living in London and failed to appear before the court despite being given several opportunities.

Overturning the conviction of his daughter, however, opens a window for him to come back and get his bail processed with the hope to get relief.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Tit for tat, Canada advisory against visiting Punjab, Gujarat

2
Nation

Unexploded bombs, landmines in Punjab, Gujarat: Canadian travel advisory

3
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

4
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

5
Nation

No change in Army regiments' names

6
Nation

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

7
Trending

Video: 'Today, you are asking for sanitary pads, tomorrow you will ask for condoms', Bihar woman IAS officer's snarky reply to schoolgirl

8
Chandigarh World Heart Day

Covid increases risk of heart attack: Doctor

9
Diaspora

Canada Lower House passes resolution for Hindu Heritage Month

10
Diaspora

Indian-American Uber Eats delivery person stabbed by career criminal in US

Don't Miss

View All
Moments before encounter, Indian army officer video calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender
J & K

Video: Moments before encounter, watch Indian army officer video-calls Jaish terrorist, asks him to surrender

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'
Entertainment

Arrest warrant issued against Ekta Kapoor, mother Shobha Kapoor over web series 'XXX'

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby, 4 yrs after surgery
Chandigarh

Recipient of kidney & pancreas delivers baby at PGI, 4 yrs after surgery

Bathinda hospital OT without a door
Punjab

Bathinda hospital OT without a door

Nandita adjudged best lady chef in country
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's Nandita Karan adjudged best lady chef in country

Students protest shortage of teachers
Haryana

Peon teaches English at govt school in Rohtak

Deepika Padukone rushed to hospital after feeling uneasy
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone feeling better after being rushed to hospital

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab
Chandigarh

Technology ecosystem to get big push in Punjab

Top News

Congress presidential poll nominations end tomorrow: Party rushes to find consensus candidate

Ashok Gehlot opts out of race for Congress chief, apologises to Sonia Gandhi for Sunday events

Gehlot’s written apology appears to be the tool to broker pe...

Congress says decision on Rajasthan CM in a day or two

Congress says decision on Rajasthan CM in a day or two

Friday is the last day of filing nominations for the Congres...

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress MLAs create ruckus in Punjab Assembly, carry slogans against minister Fauja Singh Sarari

Congress Legislature Party leader Partap Singh Bajwa demands...

Unmarried women also entitled to abortion: Supreme Court

All women entitled to safe, legal abortion, says Supreme Court

Rape includes marital rape for purpose of MTP Act

Mukesh Ambani’s security cover upgraded to Z plus

Mukesh Ambani’s security cover upgraded to Z plus

Decision comes after review of perceived threat perception t...


Cities

View All

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Man guns down father over property dispute in Tarn Taran

Candlelight march, freedom runs, cycle rallies mark Bhagat Singh’s birth anniv celebrations

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria brought on production warrant

Take precautions against dengue: Amritsar Health Dept

Road infra needed under Smart City still eludes Amritsar city

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

Cotton crop damaged in Mansa

14 addicts escape from Bathinda rehab centre

Incessant rain pushes farmers to the brink

Post flak, ~1K fine put on hold at rly station

Post flak, Rs 1K fine put on hold at Chandigarh Railway Station

DRDO to develop training aids for security forces’ dogs

Chandigarh Health Department withdraws lease extension orders for shops at health facilities

Chandigarh cop gets bail in property grab case

Punjab Governor kicks off work on clearing Dadu Majra legacy waste

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

Yamuna water level receding but still above danger mark

3 premises used by PFI in Delhi ordered to be sealed

Delhi International Airport becomes 5G network-compliant

Noida police book 75 pro-Shrikant Tyagi protesters

Major crackdown against drug cartels in Punjab, Himachal, Delhi; CBI, NCB, multiple state police register 127 cases, arrest 175

Man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar man plans own robbery, arrested

Jalandhar pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniversary

City pays tribute to Bhagat Singh on birth anniv

Patriotism in Nawanshahr, Kapurthala’s air

Candle march held in Hoshiarpur

4 die of swine flu in Moga

4 die of swine flu in Moga

Factory worker’s murder solved in Ludhiana

Paddy procurement set to begin in Ludhiana district from Saturday

Ludhiana pays tribute to Shaheed-e-Azam Sardar Bhagat Singh

'Committed to making martyr's vision a reality'

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Patiala: Deferred at eleventh hour over ruckus, Rajindra Gymkhana poll on course

Punjabi University staff taking PR of other nations under lens

Health officials challan sweets shop in Patiala, collect seven samples