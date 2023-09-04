Pakistan’s interim PM terms May 9 violence ‘attempted coup’

PTI

Islamabad, September 3

Pakistan’s caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has termed the May 9 violence by supporters of former premier Imran Khan an attempted coup and civil war that targeted Army chief Gen Asim Munir and his team, a media report said on Sunday. Kakar, however, denied that revenge was a motive behind taking legal action against the perpetrators of the violence.

Hearing on Imran’s bail plea postponed A special court in Pakistan has postponed the hearing of post-arrest bail applications of former prime minister Imran Khan and his close aide Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

The case is related to the alleged disclosure of state secrets. The hearing has been postponed till the Islamabad HC decides a plea challenging the court’s jurisdiction.

Dozens of military installations and government buildings, including the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, were attacked during the May 9 violence following the arrest of 70-year-old Khan by paramilitary Rangers. “The vandalism and arson 9 were witnessed by the whole world and international newspapers reported the tragedy. This kind of manipulation is not acceptable in any form of government,” Kakar said in an interview.

The May 9 violence was “an attempted coup and civil war, the target of which was the serving army chief and his team in the military,” he said. Kakar said the government does not want to create an impression that revenge is being taken against the accused. However, he added, if legal action is not taken against those who violated the country’s laws and resorted to violence, then “we will be seen as a party to the matter”.

The interim premier maintained no political party had the right to throw stones at others, abuse them, and burn buildings. Hundreds of Khan’s supporters have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the May 9 violence.

Khan, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman, is also facing numerous cases related to attacks on military installations. Currently, he is facing over 150 cases related to terrorism, murder and blasphemy. He is currently lodged in Attock jail.

His party claims that its members were not involved in the attacks, but the government and military say they have "irrefutable evidence" of their involvement. Speaking about the new role that he has been chosen to perform, Kakar said: "I had no idea that I would ever sit on the prime minister's chair."

