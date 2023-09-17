Pakistan’s ISI chief Anjum gets one-year extension

PTI

Islamabad, September 16

Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum will remain the chief of Pakistan's powerful spy agency — ISI — for one more year after the caretaker government extended his tenure, according to a media report on Saturday. Lt Gen Anjum was appointed Director General (DG) of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) on November 20, 2021 when he replaced Faiz Hameed. A summary to grant an extension to Anjum was approved late on Thursday, the media report quoted an official source.

Anjum was earlier the commander of Karachi Corps where he had served since his promotion to three-star general in September 2019. A native of Mohra Sheikhan, Gujjar Khan areas of Rawalpindi district, Nadeem was commissioned in September 1988 and belongs to Pakistan Military Academy's 78th Long Course.

#Pakistan