Pakistan’s maiden lunar orbiter sends first images

Islamabad: Pakistan’s maiden lunar orbiter sent the first images of the sun and the moon, days after it was launched as part of China's moon mission, it was announced on Friday. Pakistan's mini satellite ‘iCube-Qamar' was launched as part of China's Chang'e-6 lunar mission on May 3 from the Hainan province. The images were unveiled at the China National Space Agency. PTI

Whales return to Argentina’s coast after 100 years

BUENOS AIRES: Blue-grey sei whales that vanished from Argentina’s Patagonian coast a century ago due to hunting are starting to flourish once again. In the 1920s and 1930s, regular whaling ships along the shores of Argentina, saw populations dwindle. In the last 50 years, global bans on commercial whaling have helped populations of sei and others revive. Reuters

INSIDE NIGERIA: Prince Harry and his wife Meghan after meeting students at an academy in Nigeria on Friday. REUTERS

