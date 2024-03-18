 Pakistan’s Maryam Nawaz gets emotional as she visits jail where she and her father were imprisoned in a death cell in Panama case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Pakistan’s Maryam Nawaz gets emotional as she visits jail where she and her father were imprisoned in a death cell in Panama case

Pakistan’s Maryam Nawaz gets emotional as she visits jail where she and her father were imprisoned in a death cell in Panama case

Breaks Ramzan fast with women prisoners in jail

Pakistan’s Maryam Nawaz gets emotional as she visits jail where she and her father were imprisoned in a death cell in Panama case

Video grab.



PTI

Lahore, March 18

Nawaz Sharif is a "kingmaker" today while his oppressors are "nowhere", an emotional Maryam Nawaz, the first woman chief minister of Pakistan's Punjab province, has said, as she visited the Kot Lakhpat Jail here and recalled hardships she and her father endured in prison.

Maryam, 50, on Sunday visited the Kot Lakhpat Jail, where she and Nawaz Sharif served prison terms in corruption cases, and broke Ramzan fast with the women prisoners. She sat with the women prisoners and presented samosas, pakoras, fruits and biryani to them.

She also got to see the prison cell where her father three-time former prime minister Nawaz Sharif languished in a Panama Papers corruption case before leaving the country for London in 2019 on medical grounds.

"Emotional moment to see the cell of MNS (Mian Nawaz Sharif), where a three-time prime minister was kept. I was in the same jail but I was never allowed to visit him. Got to see it today. He is a kingmaker today while his oppressors are nowhere," she said on X.

After spending four years in self-exile Sharif, 74, returned in October last year reportedly after striking a deal with a powerful military establishment.

He was set to become premier for a record the fourth time in last month's general elections but his party failed to get enough seats in the National Assembly to form a government on its own. Independent candidates backed by jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party won the maximum number of seats.

However, his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif, who is considered a favourite of the military establishment, managed to form a coalition federal government with the help of five other parties, including the Pakistan Peoples Party led by ex-foreign minister Bilawal Zardari-Bhutto.

Recalling her time in this jail, she said: "I was imprisoned in the death cell and faced a difficult time. My father was also imprisoned in the same jail but I was denied permission for meeting him. I used to meet my father once a week only."

She said once she received a handwritten letter from her father which stated that he after being arrested was being taken to the National Accountability Bureau jail.

"Someone in the jail told me that your father is feeling unwell and is being taken to hospital. It was a time of great difficulty. I couldn't talk with my cancer patient mother. I used to talk with my children for 20 minutes only. I was greatly worried about my 15-year-old daughter at that time as she also underwent a difficult time," Maryam, considered the political heir of Nawaz Sharif, wrote.

During the visit, she announced three months of remission in the punishment of prisoners and released 155 prisoners across the province.

She said a video call facility will be provided in all the jails of Punjab very soon. She said that few persons would go to jail due to their faults and others owing to their circumstances.

"Even the innocent have to face punishments due to shortcomings in the justice system. We will definitely bring improvements in the jail system along with the provision of possible ease for the prisoners. We are aware of the difficulties of prisoners and we would bring improvements in their food and other essential needs," she said.

She directed the jail authorities to adopt a respectable and dignified practice for arranging a meeting of the prisoners with their family members.

"We want to bring reforms in the jails so as to make every prisoner a useful citizen of the society. We would let the prisoners stand on their feet by imparting them with various skills in the jails," she said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lahore #Nawaz Sharif #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Patiala

Gold, diamond jewellery worth Rs 5 crore seized from private vehicle in Patiala

2
Punjab

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

3
India

Arunachal Pradesh 'inherent part of China's territory', claims Chinese military

4
Haryana

Action for violating model code in Lok Sabha polls within 100 minutes, says Haryana chief electoral officer

5
India

Congress MLA Rajendra Singh Bhandari joins BJP

6
Sports

Royal Challengers Bangalore win Women's Premier League

7
India

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

8
India

Major beneficiaries of electoral bonds haven’t named donors: EC data

9
India

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states, West Bengal DGP

10
India

Centre firefights as foreign pupils offering namaz attacked at Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad

Don't Miss

View All
Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu
Punjab

Amid farm stir, protesters live village life at Shambhu

Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season
J & K

Kashmir's Tulip Garden to feature 5 new varieties, 1.7 mn flowers set to bloom this season

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding
Himachal

Mandi banker treks 30 km on snow to be home on time for his wedding

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground
Himachal

From hills to plains, apple breaks new ground

‘Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield’
Punjab

Went to Russia as tourist, but was forced to enter battlefield: Punjab youth

Top News

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states, West Bengal DGP

Lok Sabha polls: Election Commission orders removal of Home Secretaries in six states, West Bengal DGP

EC had directed all state governments to transfer officers c...

Electoral Bonds: Disclose all conceivable information, Supreme Court tells SBI

Disclose all ‘conceivable’ details of electoral bonds, Supreme Court orders SBI

Refuses to entertain SCBA president’s plea for review of the...

INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing ‘Shakti’, says PM Modi in Telangana

INDIA bloc's manifesto talks about finishing ‘Shakti’, says PM Modi in Telangana

Modi says the nation dedicated ‘Chandrayaan's’ success to ‘S...

Tamilisai Soundararajan likely to contest Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket, can ex-Governors contest?

Tamilisai Soundararajan likely to contest Lok Sabha elections on BJP ticket, can ex-Governors contest?

Ex-Governors have been known to contest elections in the pas...

Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate

Telangana Governor resigns, likely to contest Lok Sabha polls as BJP candidate

Tamilisai, the former president of BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, ha...


Cities

View All

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar MC removes hoardings, flex boards of political parties

Amritsar likely to have US consulate: Ex-ambassador

Panthic gathering at Amritsar Heritage Street demands shifting of Dibrugarh jail detainees

Customs seize 2 gold bars worth Rs 31.6 lakh at Amritsar airport

Admn prepared for smooth conduct of polls: Tarn Taran DC

Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents welcome baby boy

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

Poll Code Concerns: Chandigarh MC to seek Election Commission of India permission to continue with major projects

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

The Tribune Lifestyle Awards 2024 recognise tricity’s entrepreneurs

Chandigarh: BJP launches ‘My Booth is Strongest’ campaign

Mohali villagers flag illegal mining

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

Arvind Kejriwal skips ED summons in money laundering case linked to Delhi Jal Board

2 found dead with stab wounds in Delhi

Supreme Court dismisses AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea in money laundering case

Male voters dominate Capital electorate

Flying squads to curb voter intimidation

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Lok Sabha Poll: Kapurthala DC asks political parties to strictly adhere to poll code

Over 15.90 lakh voters to exercise their franchise in Hoshiarpur constituency

Jalandhar: Water-guzzling spring maize worries agriculture experts

5 commercial properties sealed in Jalandhar

Cops crack down on hookah bars

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Poll code: 1,842 defacements removed from public properties, 176 from pvt ones

Take approval for political ads on electronic, social media, parties told

Special camps: Police dispose of 2,752 complaints

Day after FIR against MP, residents again oppose carcass plant

Open House What needs to be done to check major sewerage-related lapses on part of civic authorities?

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Rs 5 crore jewellery seized in Patiala

Fatehgarh Sahib Administration takes steps to ensure fair poll

National workshop concludes at Punjabi University

Biker killed