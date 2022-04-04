Pakistan’s NSA resigns amid ongoing political crisis

Islamabad, April 4
Pakistan’s National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf resigned on Monday amid the ongoing political and constitutional crisis in the coup-prone country.
“Today, I leave extremely satisfied and content, most of all because I know that the NSA’s office and the NSD are vibrant institutions with an exceptional team that will continue to make Pakistan proud,” he tweeted.
He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan and all others who allowed the office of the National Security Adviser and the National Security Division/Strategic Policy Planning Cell to contribute to the national cause.
“Few individuals are fortunate enough to get an opportunity to serve their country in a high office. Even fewer get to do so at my age. By the grace of Allah, not only did I receive this honour, but it has been an incredible two-and-a-half-year journey that I will always cherish,” he said in a series of tweets.
His resignation comes a day after President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly, minutes after National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri dismissed the opposition’s no-confidence motion against embattled Prime Minister Khan on Sunday.
