 Pakistan's polls body reserves verdict on plea to bar jailed former PM Imran Khan from heading his part : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Pakistan's polls body reserves verdict on plea to bar jailed former PM Imran Khan from heading his part

Pakistan's polls body reserves verdict on plea to bar jailed former PM Imran Khan from heading his part

'Several political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and others have dubbed the PTI intra-party polls as fake'

Pakistan's polls body reserves verdict on plea to bar jailed former PM Imran Khan from heading his part

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Islamabad, December 5

Pakistan's election commission on Tuesday reserved its verdict on a petition that was filed to remove Imran Khan as the head of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party due to his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case, according to a media report.

The petition was filed on October 3, and two months later, on December 2, Imran Khan decided against contesting the Election Commission of Pakistan-mandated intra-party polls for the post of party chairman due to his disqualification in the Toshakhana case.

The jailed former prime minister had instead handpicked Barrister Gohar Ali Khan to lead the party that he founded and other legal challenges earlier this month. Barrister Gohar was officially elected as the PTI chief unopposed in the intra-party polls held on December 2.

Khan, 71, has been in jail since Aug 5 when he was arrested after a conviction in the Toshakhana case. He was also disqualified by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in the same case for failing to disclose the proceeds from the sale of gifts he got from the state repository.

During the hearing today, PTI lawyer Shoaib Shaheen said the petition had become infructuous as the party has elected its new chairman, Geo News reported.

Stating that they have submitted a record of the intra-party polls to the ECP and the matter should now come to an end, advocate Shaheen also said that if the ECP wanted to hear this matter then it should club it with a petition being filed by PTI founding member Akbar S Babar against the party's intra-party polls.

The report quoted Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja as saying: “You are giving Khalid Mahmood (petitioner's lawyer) a chance to file a petition against the new chairman.”          

Advocate Mahmood also pleaded with the CEC to mention in the order that Imran Khan cannot hold any position in the party due to his conviction.

The CEC said that they cannot comment on the matter as the former PTI chief did not contest intra-party polls.

The ECP also directed Khan's lawyer to submit the record of the PTI's intra-party polls even as it reserved the verdict on the petition.

“Several political parties including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and others have dubbed the PTI intra-party polls as fake, while PTI founding members raised objections to the process and announced challenging the internal party elections in the ECP,” Geo News said.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Four Indian-origin men wanted in Canada for aggravated assault

2
Punjab

Lakhbir Singh Rode, Khalistani terrorist and Bhindranwale's nephew, dies in Pakistan

3
Diaspora

UK tables tougher visa rules for foreign workers, clampdown on bringing families

4
India

Mizoram polls: Zoram People's Movement dethrones Mizo National Front, bags 27 of 40 seats

5
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh election result 2023: Miffed with Kamal Nath, Congress asks him to resign

6
India

Biden's top official visits India, discusses 'plot' to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun

7
Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

8
Punjab

Cancellation report prepared in case against singer Honey Singh, High Court told

9
Punjab

Paramjit Dhadi, close associate of Khalistani terrorist Lakhbir Rode, held in Amritsar

10
Punjab

Central board flags 'over-extraction' of groundwater in Punjab, Haryana

Don't Miss

View All
Sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction
Haryana

Nuh police's sports mission to divert youth from social media addiction

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes
Trending

Viral video: Girl takes 'live' filter selfie with dead father's frame photo; social media fumes

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal’s choices
Entertainment

Katrina Kaif is toxic partner, says Internet for disapproving Vicky Kaushal's choices

On Air India Amritsar to London flight , video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral
Trending

On Air India Amritsar to London flight, video of water leaking from overhead panel goes viral

State witnesses season’s first widespread snowfall
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh witnesses season's first widespread snowfall

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest Nov day ever
Chandigarh

Chandigarh records wettest, coldest November day ever

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer
Chandigarh

Chandigarh needs to probe heritage item theft cases: French police officer

NASA to send Indian to space station, says ISRO’s Somanath
India

NASA to send Indian to International Space Station, says ISRO chief S Somanath

Top News

Michaung crosses Andhra Pradesh coast, to weaken into cyclonic storm

Michaung crosses Andhra Pradesh coast, to weaken into cyclonic storm

While making landfall, the eye of the storm was situated nea...

Anumula Revanth Reddy set to become Telangana CM

Revanth Reddy set to become Telangana CM

The formal announcement will be made after a meeting being h...

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

With Mamata, Nitish, Akhilesh, Stalin skipping it, Mallikarjun Kharge postpones INDIA meet

He had called the December 6 meeting of the bloc after the p...

INDIA bloc meeting postponed—what is the future of opposition alliance

INDIA bloc meeting postponed—what is the future of opposition alliance

Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance was announc...

Rashtriya Rajput Karni Sena chief shot dead in Jaipur

On camera: Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Gogamedi shot dead at Jaipur home, one assailant killed in exchange of fire

Assailants went to Gogamedi’s house on pretext of meeting hi...


Cities

View All

Bhai Vir Singh museum fails to catch tourists’ attention

Bhai Vir Singh museum in Amritsar fails to catch tourists' attention

Firing at BJP leader’s car in Vallah, case registered

Remembering Sam Bahadur’s imprints on Amritsar

Envoys from five countries to take part in PITEX

Woman SI loses purse to snatchers

Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

‘Honour’ killing: Constable, wife axed to death in Bathinda

Bathinda: Day after robbery, 3.7 kg gold recovered

2 SFJ operatives held in Bathinda

Bathinda lad awarded at NDA passing-out parade

Muktsar man Diljeet Brar elected Speaker in Canada’s Manitoba Assembly

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: Chandigarh rape incidence second highest in country

NCRB report 2022: 53 per cent cases of crime against women in Chandigarh left pending

NCRB report 2022: Surge in cases involving minors reported in Chandigarh

Post of SSP (Traffic): Chandigarh sends panel to Home Ministry

Punjab Civil Medical Service Association joins ministerial staff stir for OPS, pay arrears

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

Despite rain, Capital’s air quality stays ‘very poor’

NCRB Report-2022: Delhi, Haryana most unsafe for women

Top court extends Jain’s interim bail till Dec 11

SC extends interim bail granted to AAP leader Satyendar Jain till December 11

Shah to inaugurate ABVP conference

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Fewer takers for one-time settlement scheme in district

Top cop announces merger of traffic, PCR wings in city

SAD, SGPC protest firing on gurdwara premises

UP native arrested with 1 kg of opium

district to have 38 model fair price shops by month-end, says DC

~58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

Rs 58-crore major push to clean, green city initiative under SBM

5 gangsters held, 8 pistols seized

MC, firm turn waste tyres into planters

Automated driving centre remains shut due to ministerial staff strike, visitors hit

Remove illegal hoardings in15 days or face action: MC

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Balwant Rajoana goes on hunger strike in Patiala jail as SGPC turns down his request to withdraw mercy plea

Patiala Admn, Punjabi University sign MoU

Patiala: No salary for 2 months, Punjabi University teachers miffed

‘Saiyan Bhaye Kotwal’ staged

MLA inaugurates solar power system