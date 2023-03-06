 Pakistan’s private ARY news channel taken off air for airing Imran Khan’s speech : The Tribune India

Pakistan’s private ARY news channel taken off air for airing Imran Khan’s speech

Former PM move Lahore High Court against Pemra decision to bar all satellite TV channels from broadcasting his speeches

Pakistan’s private ARY news channel taken off air for airing Imran Khan’s speech

Imran Khan. Reuters file



PTI

Islamabad, March 6

Hours after Pakistan’s media regulator banned broadcasts of ousted prime minister Imran Khan’s speeches, the private ARY TV news channel was taken off air on Monday for airing his address a day earlier.

The Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Sunday night banned satellite television channels from broadcasting live and recorded speeches of the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician after Islamabad police failed to arrest him.

ARY is not currently available and instead a message is being shown on it about ban by the regulator.

The ARY channel is considered sympathetic towards Khan and action had been taken against the broadcaster in the past as well.

Meanwhile, Khan on Monday moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) against the Pemra decision to bar all satellite TV channels from broadcasting his speeches.

Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan will take up the case on Tuesday.

“It has been observed that Mr Imran Khan, Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, in his speeches/statements is continuously...levelling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions and officers which is prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and is likely to disturb public peace and tranquillity,” read an order by Pemra.

It said airing of hateful, slanderous and unwarranted statements against state institutions is “in sheer violation of Article 19 of the Constitution and a judgment of the Supreme Court”.

It has been observed that such content was telecasted by TV channels without effective utilisation of time-delay mechanism in violation of provisions of PEMRA laws as well as judgments of the apex courts, the regulator added.

“Therefore, the competent authority i.e. Chairman PEMRA...hereby prohibits broadcast/rebroadcast of speech(s)/press talks (recorded or live) of Mr Imran Khan on all satellite TV channels with immediate effect,” read the PEMRA order.

It also directed all satellite TV channels to ensure that impartial editorial boards be constituted, as required under Clause 17 of Electronic Media (Programmes and Advertisement) Code of Conduct 2015, to ensure their platforms are not used for airing contemptuous remarks or hateful or prejudicial statement against state institutions or in the interest of public law and order.

Pemra warned the TV channels that their license would be suspended in case of non-compliance.

It is not for the first time that PEMRA took action against Khan. It had prohibited the broadcast and re-broadcast of speeches and press conferences of the PTI chairman in November last year as well, but the federal government revoked it on the same day.

Earlier Sunday, Islamabad police travelled to Lahore to arrest Khan with an arrest warrant on suspicion that he had avoided appearing in court.

However, the police were told that Khan was not at his residence but later he appeared outside the residence and delivered a blistering speech which resulted in the ban.

Khan has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Khan was ousted from power in April last year after losing a no-confidence vote, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Since his ouster, Khan has been clamouring for immediate elections to oust what he termed was an “imported government” led by prime minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Sharif has maintained that elections will be held later this year once the parliament completes its five-year tenure.

#imran khan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

2
Himachal

Tourists create ruckus at Manikaran in Himachal Pradesh

3
Punjab

Partap Singh Bajwa attacks CM Bhagwant Mann for losing Reliance solar project

4
Punjab

Pandemonium in Punjab Assembly as Bhagwant Mann, Partap Bajwa have a heated argument

5
J & K

Life sentence for Captain for 'staged' encounter in Kashmir's Amshipura

6
Punjab

Woman takes lift to Moga from Karnal resident, later flees with car leaving owner behind

7
Haryana

Mustard selling below MSP in Haryana, farmers cry for help

8
Nation

Drunk student pees on co-flyer aboard NY-Delhi flight, booked

9
Punjab

Prison clash video viral, Goindwal Sahib jail supdt held

10
Punjab

Jalandhar (West) MLA Sheetal Angural visits depot, claims 500 kg of wheat meant for poor missing

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Prineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali’s Chamkila
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh says 'film ch kamaal kam kita Parineeti ji ne' as they wrap up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's Chamkila

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla’s Rampur
Himachal

In a message of religious harmony, Muslim couple married on Hindu temple premises in Shimla's Rampur

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city
Jalandhar

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended
Haryana

Arrested in Rohtak with illegal weapons, trainee SI suspended

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi
Trending

Viral video: Bhopal man invites mob of crows by making their cawing sound, Internet calls him desi Itachi

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song ‘Gasolina’, video goes viral
Trending

Punjabi women perform Gidha on famous Latin song 'Gasolina', video goes viral

Why young hearts are under attack
Features Variety

Why young hearts are under attack

Bihar man’s wife runs away with her lover, as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover
Trending

Bihar man's wife runs away with her lover; as revenge, he marries wife of his spouse's lover

Top News

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1; allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, pen and medicines

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1; allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, pen and medicines

Delhi court remands former deputy CM to judicial custody til...

Manik Saha gets second term as Tripura chief minister

Manik Saha gets second term as Tripura chief minister

Swearing-in to be held on March 8

Land for jobs case: CBI team visits residence of former Bihar CM Rabri Devi

CBI examines Rabri Devi in land-for-jobs scam case

The CBI had already filed its chargesheet in the case and th...

Pandemonium in Punjab Assembly as Bhagwant Mann, Partap Bajwa have a heated argument

Pandemonium in Punjab Assembly as Bhagwant Mann, Partap Bajwa have a heated argument

Bajwa questions the CM for ‘not acting’ against former minis...

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

Hot weather conditions: PM Modi chairs high-level meet to review preparedness for this summer

PM instructed IMD to prepare daily weather forecasts in a ma...


Cities

View All

Gear up to make G20 event in Amritsar a huge success: CM Bhagwant Mann to officials

Gear up to make G20 event in Amritsar a huge success: CM Bhagwant Mann to officials

2.60 lakh imported cigarettes worth Rs 30 lakh seized at Amritsar airport

2 snatching cases rock holy city

Man attacked, robbed of purse, phone in Amritsar

Amritsar: No change in G20 venue, AAP govt dispels rumours

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

UT finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

Chandigarh finalises transfer policy for teachers in govt schools

Chandigarh MC eyes Rs 121 crore by allotting land for school, wellness centre

Kanwardeep Kaur appointed Chandigarh SSP

Mauli resident chides neighbour for wooing relative, done to death

Smart parking, Night Food Street price hike on agenda

Delhi CM Kejriwal throws open Ashram flyover extension, commuters heave sigh of relief

Delhi CM Kejriwal throws open Ashram flyover extension, commuters heave sigh of relief

Excise policy case: Manish Sisodia to be lodged in Tihar Jail no. 1; allowed to carry Bhagavad Gita, spectacles, pen and medicines

Delhi court sends Manish Sisodia to jail till March 20 in excise scam case

Delhi airport adjudged cleanest in the Asia Pacific region: ACI

Manish Sisodia's CBI custody ends, to be produced in court today

Beware! ‘Fake accident’ gang active in city

Beware! 'Fake accident' gang active in Jalandhar

Sewers overflowing in Ward No.78

Jalandhar (West) MLA Sheetal Angural visits depot, claims 500 kg of wheat meant for poor missing

Gang of vehicle-lifters busted; one arrested

Ruckus at Jalandhar Heights II over trespassing

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

Minors gang raped, FIRs lodged

ROB, RUB projects hang fire

PSPCL does reality check on power bills, introduces pre-paid meters

Despite work order, vending zone project yet to see light of day

Robbers take away PAU professor’s car

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Ample talent in India: Former athlete

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya visits Patiala, reviews health facilities

Manmohan is PSPCL’s Dy Secy