Pakistan’s Punjab Police arrest 10 suspected terrorists of banned ISIS, Al-Qaeda

Lahore, October 28
Counter-terrorism police in Pakistan's Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have foiled a ‘major terror plot’ in the province by arresting 10 suspected terrorists of different banned outfits including ISIS and Al-Qaeda.
The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a statement said it conducted 117 intelligence-based operations in different districts of Punjab during this week, in which 117 people were interrogated and 10 terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.
Claiming that the terrorists had “planned sabotage and wanted to target important installations” in Punjab, a province of over 120 million, the statement said that they belonged to the banned organisations Daesh (ISIS), Al Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkr-e-Jhangvi, and 313 Brigade Terrorist Group.
The CTD said the arrest of these terrorists was carried out in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Sergodha and Bahawalpur.
Two IED bombs, one hand grenade, three detonators, 11 feet of safety fuse wire, banned literature and cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. The police have registered eight cases against them and shifted them to an unknown location for further investigation.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Terrorism is a 'malignancy', knows no borders, India tells UN as it abstains on resolution on Israel-Hamas conflict
The 193-member General Assembly adopts the resolution that c...
Shocked and ashamed that India abstained from voting for ceasefire in Gaza, says Priyanka Gandhi
Says the move has gone against everything India stands for
Terror module busted with arrest of 4 Babbar Khalsa International operatives
DGP Gaurav Yadav says the terror module was tasked by its ha...
Cash-for-query row: Lok Sabha panel asks Mahua Moitra to appear on Nov 2, says no further extension will be granted
Moitra had expressed her inability to appear before the Ethi...
BSF lodges strong protest with Pakistani counterpart over unprovoked firing along International Border in Jammu
Cross-border shelling by Pakistan Rangers lasted around 7 ho...