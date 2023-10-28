Pakistan’s Punjab Police arrest 10 suspected terrorists of banned ISIS, Al-Qaeda

PTI

Lahore, October 28

Counter-terrorism police in Pakistan's Punjab Police on Saturday claimed to have foiled a ‘major terror plot’ in the province by arresting 10 suspected terrorists of different banned outfits including ISIS and Al-Qaeda.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in a statement said it conducted 117 intelligence-based operations in different districts of Punjab during this week, in which 117 people were interrogated and 10 terrorists were arrested with weapons, explosives and other prohibited materials.

Claiming that the terrorists had “planned sabotage and wanted to target important installations” in Punjab, a province of over 120 million, the statement said that they belonged to the banned organisations Daesh (ISIS), Al Qaeda, Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, Lashkr-e-Jhangvi, and 313 Brigade Terrorist Group.

The CTD said the arrest of these terrorists was carried out in Lahore, Rahim Yar Khan, Sergodha and Bahawalpur.

Two IED bombs, one hand grenade, three detonators, 11 feet of safety fuse wire, banned literature and cash have been recovered from the possession of the terrorists. The police have registered eight cases against them and shifted them to an unknown location for further investigation.

#Pakistan #Punjab Police