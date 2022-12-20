 Pakistan’s security officials launch major operation to free hostages : The Tribune India

Pakistan’s security officials launch major operation to free hostages

Footage aired on TV shows plumes of smoke rising in air from the CTD compound

Pakistan’s security officials launch major operation to free hostages

Security officials stand guard on a blocked road leading to a CTD where several Pakistani Taliban detainees have taken police officers and others hostage inside the compound, in Bannu, Pakistan. AP/PTI



PTI

Peshawar, December 20

Pakistan's security forces on Tuesday launched a major operation to rescue hostages taken by the Taliban militants in the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province after talks between the government and the militants failed to resolve the standoff.

The standoff began on Sunday when an arrested Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) militant, who was being interrogated at the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) police station inside the Bannu Cantonment, snatched an AK-47 from the police and opened fire.

He then freed other wanted militants being held at the building and together they took control of the compound.

They also took several policemen as hostages.

The TTP remains steadfast with the demand of wanting a safe passage of its prisoners either to Afghanistan.

Pakistan's security officials embarked on a major operation to rescue hostages from Bannu CTD Police Station compound, media reports said.

Footage aired on TV on Tuesday showed plumes of smoke rising in the air from the CTD compound, according to the Dawn newspaper.

It was not immediately clear what had happened to the hostages or the Taliban militants.

The operation was launched even as no breakthrough was achieved in talks between Pakistan's federal government and the Taliban militants for the second day.

The situation in Bannu remained tense on Tuesday as police and security agencies have cordoned off the CTD compound from all directions and asked residents to remain indoors.

As the deadlock continued, a security alert was issued and all schools and colleges in Bannu district remained closed.

Mobile services in cantonment area and the surrounding areas were also suspended, officials said.

A TTP spokesman, Muhammad Khurasani, said on Monday that they took this step after reports of inhuman attitudes of the security officers with their prisoners in the CTD police station.

Meanwhile, at least 50 militants stormed into a police station around 1 am on Tuesday in Wana, situated in the tribal district of South Waziristan, injuring a police constable.

A militant was killed in the retaliatory fire. The rest managed to flee, police said.

A search operation is currently under way to nab the culprits, police added. 

#Pakistan #Taliban

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

2
FIFA 2022

Sikh man drove bus carrying Argentina team for FIFA World Cup Final; proved a lucky omen

3
Brand Connect

Garth Brooks Weight Loss Gummies Review - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Exposed Or Fake Scam Keto Luxe ACV Gummies?

4
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

5
Haryana

‘Miraculous escape’ for Haryana minister Anil Vij after his Merc breaks down on KMP Expressway

6
Punjab

Just 9 international flights a week from Chandigarh, 33 from Amritsar

7
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

8
Himachal

Legend of ‘Alexander the Great’ continues; Indian, Greek scholars to trace common threads in Himachal’s Malana

9
Nation

After 'latka, jhatka' remarks, Smriti Irani asks Rahul Gandhi whether he was serious about contesting from Amethi

10
Punjab

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

Don't Miss

View All
60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

Top News

Delhi L-G directs chief secy to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for ‘political’ advertisements

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

The DIP quantified that Rs 97.14 crore had been spent or boo...

Delhi L-G has no power to pass such order, AAP says on direction to pay Rs 97 cr for 'political ads', calls it a 'new love letter'

Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press co...

All Punjab schools to start at 10 am from tomorrow due to fog; timing to continue till January 21

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

CM Bhagwant Mann said decision taken in view of health and s...

Fog situation in north India expected to improve from Thursday night/Friday morning

Fog situation in north India expected to improve from Thursday night/Friday morning

Visibility to get better due to decrease in relative humidit...

Kharge’s ‘dog’ remarks: BJP, Opposition exchange heated words in Rajya Sabha

Kharge’s ‘dog’ remarks: BJP, Opposition exchange heated words in Rajya Sabha

Congess president said while Congress stood for the country ...


Cities

View All

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

4 days on, police yet to trace kidnapped elderly man of Attari

Tree chopped off on Golden Avenue road

Commercialisation leads to traffic congestion

Mesh of wires too close for comfort in residential colonies

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

CHB allows internal changes in dwelling units by allottees

Chandigarh Housing Board allows internal changes in dwelling units by allottees

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

Con men in khaki strike twice, dupe two elderly women of jewellery in Chandigarh

Now, pay via QR code at PGI OPD counters

SSP’s post: Chandigarh admn sends panel of three to MHA

Delhi L-G directs chief secy to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for ‘political’ advertisements

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

Dalai Lama in Delhi, but no public function on the cards

Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'

Man, woman found dead in Gurugram club

Air warrior loses life after injury; family donates organs to help service personnel

‘It is people’s fight now’: Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

'It is people's fight now': Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

Punjab: Flyer rush, demand for more international flights grows

Union minister meets demolition-hit

Delimitation survey of 80 wards, 13 villages complete

2 peddlers nabbed with 305-gm heroin

~34.47 cr for focal point roads

Rs 34.47 cr for focal point roads

Four nabbed, 90 mobiles recovered

70 gm of heroin seized from 2 snatchers: Cops

Dense fog, non-functional traffic lights lead to chaos

Follow waste mgmt rules or face action, hotel, banquet owners told

10 booked for carving out illegal colony at two villages

10 booked for carving out illegal colony at Patiala's two villages

Punjab VB raids on properties of Capt Amarinder's ex-adviser BIS Chahal in 'DA' case

Spurt in accidents as fog engulfs Patiala city

BSNL pensioners seek revision of pensions

Police nab two peddlers with 3K banned tablets