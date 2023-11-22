 Pakistan’s Supreme Court accepts jailed former premier Imran Khan’s bail plea; issues notices to FIA, federation : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Pakistan’s Supreme Court accepts jailed former premier Imran Khan’s bail plea; issues notices to FIA, federation

Pakistan’s Supreme Court accepts jailed former premier Imran Khan’s bail plea; issues notices to FIA, federation

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court had rejected Khan's bail application on October 27

Pakistan’s Supreme Court accepts jailed former premier Imran Khan’s bail plea; issues notices to FIA, federation

Imran Khan. Reuters file



PTI

Islamabad, November 22

Pakistan’s Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted for hearing the bail plea of jailed former premier Imran Khan in the cipher case and issued notices to the Federation and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), seeking their responses in the matter.

In March 2022, Khan and his foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were alleged to have violated the secret laws of the country while handling a communication (cipher) sent by Pakistan's embassy in Washington. The diplomatic cable reportedly went missing from Khan's possession.

A three-member bench comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Ayesha A. Malik, and Justice Yahya Afridi declared as admissible the bail petition filed by the 71-year-old Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party chairman through his lawyer Salman Safdar.

At the outset of the hearing, Safdar read out loud the first information report registered against Qureshi and Khan in the case after which Justice Masood inquired how far the matter dated back to and the punishment it carries if a person is found guilty.

It is from 2022, the lawyer replied. Safdar then briefed the court on the inquiry report and accusations made against the former prime minister in the case.

He added that Khan's then-principal secretary Azam Khan also accused the PTI chief of misusing the cipher.

Justice Masood then inquired whether the role of the co-accused was determined in the case. The lawyer stated Azam Khan from being an accused was turned into a witness for the case.

He added that Azam was “kidnapped” and after the “kidnapping” his statement was recorded under Section 164.

“Look, this is how the truth comes out,” said Justice Masood. On this, Safdar then contended that his client was being politically victimised.

During the hearing, Justice Malik asked the lawyer what was the central ground of his case.

“Our case is that this case is not maintainable,” responded Safdar. The sections included in the FIR against the PTI chief are those that are included in espionage offences.

“It was never mentioned in the investigation where the spying was done or which enemy country benefited out of it,” said Safdar.

To this, Justice Masood observed that the government was contending the accused compromised the code of the cipher.

Justice Afridi then brought up the issue of the cable's secrecy and whether the PTI chief had shown the document to anyone.

Safdar told the court that the cipher was not shown to anyone during this time.

“If the contents of a document are shared while waving it, doesn't it mean making it public?” asked Justice Masood while referring to the first time when the PTI chief revealed the alleged conspiracy in a rally.

The court issued notices to the federal government and the FIA and asked them to respond to the bail petition. The apex court then adjourned the hearing for an indefinite period.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had rejected Khan's bail application on October 27.

The cipher case is about the allegations that the ousted premier and his foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi violated the secret laws of the country while handling a communication sent by the country's embassy in Washington in March last year.

The duo was indicted on October 23 and their formal trial has already begun with the recording of statements by witnesses. The IHC had upheld the indictment when challenged by 71-year-old Khan.

However, the IHC on Tuesday declared the jail trial as illegal as the proper procedure was not adopted for it.

It also said notifications issued for conducting the trial in jail were against the law and spoiled the proceedings, including the indictment of the PTI leaders and the testimonies of four witnesses.

A special court was conducting the trial in jail citing security concerns since Khan was indicted on the charges last month. The PTI chairman is currently in Adiala jail after he was indicted by the special court on October 23.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan #Supreme Court


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

2
Punjab

Names of 5 Punjab 'bizmen' figure in Rs 15,000-cr Mahadev betting app case

3
India

PM means Panauti Modi: Rahul Gandhi on India’s World Cup loss; BJP hits back

4
Punjab

Air pollution: Supreme Court suggests stopping paddy MSP for stubble burning farmers

5
Himachal

Volvo buses from Shimla to Delhi will no longer cross Pinjore, Kalka, Parwanoo: HRTC

6
Delhi

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

7
Trending

Indian woman Kalpana Balan sets Guinness World Record for most number of teeth

8
Chandigarh

Resident of Mohali wins Rs 2.5-crore lottery

9
Trending

Sara Ali Khan shares gorgeous close-up and pool-time photos, says 'bhartiya naari sab rang me pyaari'

10
India

Supreme Court warns Patanjali on 'false' drug claims

Don't Miss

View All
When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood
Trending

When Punjabis try to speak Hindi, this rib-tickling viral video will lift your mood

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources
Punjab

India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver
Himachal

Himachal tweaks rules for optimum use of temple gold, silver

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge
Punjab

Illegal mining poses grave threat to 1-km Anandpur Sahib bridge

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro
Amritsar

After trek to Everest base camp, Amritsar man scales Mount Kilimanjaro

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output
Himachal

Ageing orchards, erratic weather hit apple output in Himachal

Imposter gives injection to patient at PGI, FIR lodged
Chandigarh

Imposter gives injection to patient at gynaecology ward of PGI, FIR lodged

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show to Musical symphony-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale
Trending

Men's ODI World Cup: Laser light show, airshow and Pritam's performance-Ahmedabad gears up for grand finale

Top News

Encounter under way in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri

Two Army captains killed, jawan injured in encounter with terrorists in J-K's Rajouri

Officials say the operation has been intensified with induct...

India resumes e-visa services for Canadian nationals after 2-month pause: Sources

India resumes e-Visa services for Canadians after diplomatic row

The latest move is being seen as a step that could reduce te...

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 32 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

Drilling resumes at Uttarakhand tunnel, pipes pushed up to 42 metres through rubble for workers' rescue

Drilling was suspended at the tunnel on Friday when the auge...

US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun, issues warning to India: Report

US thwarts plot to kill Sikh separatist Gurpatwant Pannun, issues warning to India: Report

Report comes two months after Canada said there were ‘credib...

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 people identified in CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

Khalistani attack at Indian Consulate in San Francisco: 45 identified from CCTV footage; NIA conducts searches in Punjab, Haryana

The attack on the Indian Consulate in San Francisco had take...


Cities

View All

Over 5 kg heroin recovered near IB in Punjab's Amritsar

Over 5 kg heroin seized near International Border in Punjab's Amritsar

Parmal harvesting nearly over, no fresh arrival in Amritsar district mandis

SGPC flays Centre for not appointing 2 Sikh advocates as high court judges

Art exhibition portrays trials & tribulations of kids amid conflicts

Punjab Biotech Incubator opens pilot plant for farmers, exporters

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, ‘kills’ himself

Bathinda farmer caught burning crop residue, 'kills' himself

Bathinda: Call for burning stubble after 3.30 pm, probe on

Miscreants snatch purse in Bathinda

PGI incident turns out to be attempted honour killing

PGI: Incident of administering injection to patient by impersonator turns out to be attempted honour killing

Revisiting Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration to study vehicle preferences of residents

Chandigarh: CAT puts results of 'OBC-Male' category on hold

Zirakpur: Youth dies in clash near Baltana liquor vend, four juveniles held

Panchkula residents nabbed for snatching

Entry of buses from other states to be restricted if GRAP Stage IV invoked in Delhi

Entry of buses from other states to be restricted if GRAP Stage IV invoked in Delhi

Don't make farmer the villain, but stop MSP on paddy to check farm fires: Supreme Court

Shimla-Delhi Volvo to skip Parwanoo Pinjore & Kalka

Student unions for NEP overhaul

Supreme Court orders Delhi to transfer Rs 415 cr from advertisement budget for RRTS project

Don’t turn people against you by blocking roads, CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting farmers

Don’t turn people against you by blocking roads, CM Bhagwant Mann tells protesting farmers

Jalandhar: Farmers lay siege to highway, commuters stuck in snarl-ups

Indefinite farmers' stir spells chaos on Jalandhar roads

Vehicle thief, scrap dealer in police net

https://www.tribuneindia.com/news/jalandhar/indefinite-stir-spells-chaos-on-city-roads-564754: Humble background no deterrent for these budding kabaddi players

NIA raids Punjab AAP MLA’s close aide to probe his alleged links with hardliners in US

NIA raids Punjab AAP MLA’s close aide to probe his alleged links with hardliners in US

Paddy records highest yield in three years, up 7% from 2022

3 of snatchers’ gang nabbed

Two arrested for snatching mobile

16 fresh cases of stubble burning in district

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Kultar Singh Sandhwan invites youth to take part in politics

Navjot Singh Sidhu attacks Punjab Govt over illegal mining

Former JNU prof delivers lecture on Kabir at Punjabi University

Play by Delhi group marks Day 6 of National Theatre Festival

Patiala district administration extends ban on Chinese kite string