Pak’s opposition leaders submit no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan; blame his govt for uncontrolled inflation

PM says the country’s powerful army with him, ‘confident that the government was not going anywhere’

Pak’s opposition leaders submit no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan; blame his govt for uncontrolled inflation

Imran Khan. Reuters file

PTI

Islamabad, March 8

Pakistan’s major Opposition parties on Tuesday submitted a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, seeking to remove him from office after holding his government responsible for the uncontrolled inflation.

The motion, signed by about 100 lawmakers from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), was submitted with the National Assembly Secretariat, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said.

As per rules, signatures of at least 68 Members of Parliament were required to force the Speaker to summon a session, which should be convened between three to seven days to conduct a vote on a no-confidence motion.

In the house of 342, the opposition needed the support of 172 members to remove the Prime Minister and his cabinet.

Khan, 69, is heading a coalition government and he can be removed if some of the partners decide to switch sides, which is not unusual in parliamentary democracies.

Reacting to the development, Khan said the country’s powerful army was with him and he was confident that the government was not going anywhere.

“The army stands with me, it will never support thieves (...) and since the people are not backing the Opposition anymore, they are claiming that the establishment is supporting them,” he said.

“After this, nothing will happen against this government till 2028 (...) Opposition will face a humiliating defeat,” the prime minister said.

“My lawmakers are being offered Rs180 million (for supporting no-confidence motion). I told them to take the money and distribute it among the poor,” he claimed.

Echoing the ruling party’s narrative of international conspiracy behind attempts seeking his removal, Khan said people who do not want an independent foreign policy would support the no-confidence motion.

Khan had said he was ready for everything the Opposition throws at him.

“The powerful desires (national reconciliation ordinance) and threaten to topple the government if they don’t get it but I will not give them that as long as I am alive,” Khan said.

Opposition parties blame Khan’s government for uncontrolled inflation that has broken the back of poor people of the country, while Khan accuses them of trying to remove as he was not willing to condone the alleged corruption by the leading opposition leaders.

Top Opposition leaders — PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N’s President Shehbaz Sharif, and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address a press conference later Tuesday.

The Opposition is confident of having the required numbers to remove Khan, Geo TV reported, citing sources.

The Opposition has claimed that they have the backing of 28 lawmakers of the ruling party and others from an ally of the government, sources said.

Meanwhile, Khan’s close aide Aleem Khan announced that he would be joining hands with disgruntled party leader Jahangir Tareen, prompting the panic-stricken prime minister to dispatch Sindh Governor Imran Ismail to Lahore to pacify the former Punjab minister.

Khan, a former cricketer, came to power in 2018 and elections are to be held in 2023 if he succeeded to ward off the challenge of no-trust move.

He had promised to clean the country of corruption and create a new Pakistan.

Last year in March, the premier had voluntarily sought a trust vote following an upset in Senate elections. In a show of strength, he had secured 178 votes – six more than required – to win the vote of confidence from the National Assembly, the Dawn website reported.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

How Punjab exit polls went way off mark in 2017

2
Punjab Election

Punjab: Buoyant AAP says it's vote for change

3
Punjab Election

Exit polls: 2017 on mind, Punjab wary

4
Nation

CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz

5
Lifestyle

Kapil Sharma, not funny this time, called circus master of Bollywood, gets trolled for not promoting Vivek Agnihotri's film on Kashmir as no ‘commercial’ star in it

6
Nation

BJP in UP, AAP in Punjab: Exit polls

7
Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore tax-free Budget

8
World

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia says its forces have held fire in Ukraine

9
World

Man films over 500 naked gym members using camera hidden in coffee cup in US

10
Punjab Election

Congress rejects exit polls, claims edge in Majha, Doaba

Don't Miss

View All
Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK
Haryana

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Trying to make our son’s pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad
Haryana

Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad stranded in Ukraine's Kiev

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

At Sumy, no info on evacuation yet
Punjab

Ukraine: At Sumy, students melt snow for drinking water; no info on evacuation yet

‘Love to see this normalised in sport’, Pakistan cricket captain wins hearts as she carries her baby along for World Cup match
Sports

Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof wins hearts online as photos of her carrying baby to World Cup match goes viral

Top Stories

Scheduled international flight services to resume from March 27

Indian to resume scheduled international flight services from March 27 after two-year hiatus

Air bubble arrangements will also stand revoked from March 2...

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI service for 40 crore feature phone users

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI service for 40 crore feature phone users

Feature phone users will now be able to undertake a host of ...

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy: India tells UNSC

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia says its forces have held fire in Ukraine

India had told UNSC that despite its urgings there was no sa...

Haryana Budget 2022 LIVE updates: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents Rs 1.77 lakh crore budget

Haryana Chief Minister proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore tax-free Budget

Outlay for health is Rs 8,925.52 crore, which is 21.65 per c...

694 Indian students were in Sumy on Monday night, all have left for Poltava in buses: Minister Hardeep Puri

Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy board buses to Poltava, hope to be in safe zone soon

A medical student at the Sumy university confirms that buses...

Cities

View All

Of grit & hard work

Women’s Day: Of grit & hard work

Police initiate investigation into Amritsar BSF fratricide incident

‘Women scientists need better support system’

Women's magical hands script success story

The women with fuel guns!

Bathinda villagers hold ‘thikri pehra’ to curb drug menace

Bathinda villagers hold 'thikri pehra' to curb drug menace

Panchkula MC okays ~157-crore Budget

Panchkula MC okays Rs 157-crore Budget

Dogged by strays, Chandigarh residents say sterilisation drive only on paper

Parents' nightmare ends as siblings return from Ukraine's Kharkiv

Panchkula civic body officials to face action over delay in work

No parking fee in Panchkula for 15 days

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Jalandhar: At 69, she’s on a mission to uplift the downtrodden

Bashing patriarchy: Women shine in male-dominated fields

Of 28 students in Ukraine, 6 return home safely in Nawanshahr

Don't tweak BBMB rules, farmers urge Union Govt

Gurinder Singh Sangha named umpire manager for Jakarta Cup

Medical camp for women cops in Nawanshahr

Regional EPFO has no pending claim as ‘Iconic Week’ begins

Regional EPFO has no pending claim as 'Iconic Week' begins

Ludhiana: 2.8-km stretch from Octroi to Verka Milk Plant to be opened by March 15: NHAI

Three test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: 2 arrested for jumping naka, manhandling policemen

Woman Sub-Inspector killed in accident near Ludhiana's Samrala Chowk, truck driver arrested

Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

CAs hired to keep poll expenses in check

Mission Indradhanush launched for children, pregnant women in Patiala district

Prominent poets participate in mushaira at Patiala

Patiala: Monthly garden theatre movement completes 235th performance