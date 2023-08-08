 Pak’s top election body disqualifies Imran Khan for five years following his conviction in corruption case : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Pak’s top election body disqualifies Imran Khan for five years following his conviction in corruption case

Pak’s top election body disqualifies Imran Khan for five years following his conviction in corruption case

Islamabad trial court had sentenced Khan to three years in prison in Toshakhana corruption case

Pak’s top election body disqualifies Imran Khan for five years following his conviction in corruption case

Imran Khan. Reuters file



PTI

Islamabad, August 8

In a fresh setback to jailed former prime minister Imran Khan, Pakistan’s top election body on Tuesday disqualified him for five years following his conviction in a corruption case.

In a notification issued on Tuesday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that the Chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was disqualified after being found guilty of corrupt practices under Section 167 of the Elections Act, 2017 and his sentencing for three years.

The ECP declared Khan, 70, disqualified under Article 63(1)(h) of the Constitution read with Section 232 of the Elections Act, 2017.

“Therefore, Mr Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi is disqualified for a period of five years and is also de-notified as a returned candidate from constituency NA-45 Kurram-I,” said the notification, a copy of which is available with PTI.

An Islamabad trial court on Saturday sentenced Khan to three years in prison in the Toshakhana corruption case in which the embattled former prime minister is accused of profiting from selling expensive state gifts when he was in power. Khan was subsequently arrested by Punjab police from his Zaman Park residence in Lahore.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khan challenged his conviction in the Toshakhana corruption case in the Islamabad High Court, saying the verdict by a “biased” judge was a “slap in the face due process and fair trial” and “a gross travesty of justice”.

Khan, who is currently lodged in the Attock Jail, appealed his conviction and the three-year prison sentence in the case by filing a plea through his lawyers at the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petition will be taken up on Wednesday by a two-member bench.

In his petition, Khan said the trial judge made the conclusions on the basis of a “predisposed mind” instead of merit of the case because the petitioner’s lawyer was not given the right of presenting arguments.

Khan’s plea stated that the judgment passed by the trial court judge was “tainted with bias, is a nullity in the eye of the law and is liable to be set aside”.

It said the order was issued without providing the petitioner with a chance to fight his case and alleged that Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar had refused to hear the arguments of Haris, Imran’s counsel in the Toshakhana case, on the pretext that he was late - which the plea claimed was because he was filing other applications with the Supreme Court and Islamabad High Court.

Thus, the petition said, the verdict of the trial court was a “slap in the face due process and fair trial” and “a gross travesty of justice”.

He also accused that the judgment given at the conclusion of hearing had already been prepared and written, which is why a 35-page verdict was issued within 30 minutes of the announcement of the decision through a short order.

The plea named the district election commissioner of Islamabad as the respondent in the case.

Separately, the IHC granted permission to Khan’s lawyers to meet him in jail as the court took up a petition filed by the party seeking A-Class facilities for the ex-premier.

Khan was convicted in the case filed by the ECP last year after it had disqualified him for not showing the money he received after selling the gifts he purchased at a discounted price from Toshakhana.

The Toshakhana case says that Khan “deliberately concealed” details of the gifts he retained from the Toshakhana, a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept, during his time as the prime minister and proceeds from their reported sales.

Khan is accused of misusing his 2018 to 2022 premiership to buy and sell gifts in state possession that were received during visits abroad and worth more than Rs 140 million (USD 635,000).

This is the second time in three months that Khan has been arrested.

Khan was arrested on May 9 in Islamabad from the high court’s premises in the Al-Qadir Trust corruption case, sparking violent protests by his supporters.

Khan faces more than 140 cases across the country and charges like terrorism, violence, blasphemy, corruption and murder.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

2
Nation

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

3
Punjab

Major administrative reshuffle in Punjab; 15 IAS and 16 PCS officers transferred; see complete list

4
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

5
Nation

Mahatma Gandhi's great-grandson detained in Mumbai over 'Quit India' march

6
Himachal

Video: Horrific accident in Shimla's Chaila captured live on camera; speeding apple-laden truck crushes 2 to death; hits 4 vehicles

7
Haryana

Enforcement Directorate raids house, office of Sirsa MLA Gopal Kanda in Gurugram

8
Nation

Once we cease to be judges, whatever we say is just opinion: CJI on Ranjan Gogoi's statement in Rajya Sabha

9
Chandigarh

ED raid at Panchkula cop’s house

10
Nation

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

Don't Miss

View All
Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

‘Be quiet or ED may reach your house’: Row over Lekhi’s remark
Nation

'Be quiet or ED may reach your house': Row over Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi's remark

Top News

No-confidence motion debate LIVE: Opposition may not have confidence in PM Modi but people of India have, says Amit Shah

No-confidence motion debate: Amit Shah appeals for peace in Manipur, says attempts to politicise issue shameful

Home Minister rules out change of guard in Manipur, question...

India beat Pakistan 4-0 in Asian Champions Trophy hockey tournament

Harmanpreet’s double knocks Pakistan out of Asian Champions Trophy hockey, India emerge 4-0 winners

India will play Japan in semifinal on Friday, while Malaysia...

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Haryana violence: BJP delegation visits Nuh to meet admin officials, AAP’s stopped

Police said AAP delegation was stopped and sent back in view...

Debate on no-trust motion resumes in Lok Sabha; Rahul Gandhi opens it

You killed 'Bharat Mata' in Manipur, Rahul Gandhi targets Centre

The debate had been initiated by Congress leader Gaurav Gogo...

'Misogynistic, indecent': Smriti slams Rahul Gandhi for flying kiss, BJP complains to Speaker

A hug, a wink, and now a kiss: Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha gestures under lens

The action brings misogyny in politics back to focus


Cities

View All

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Amritsar in grip of viral infections

Tarn Taran villagers left to fend for themselves amidst flood devastation

Sikh bodies ask govt to act in case of missing Guru Granth Sahib ‘Saroops’

Amritsar MC cracks whip as over 200 buildings fail to get approval

BRTS crisis: Financial mismgmt leads to suspension of bus service

1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Bathinda: 1,300 boxes of spurious energy drink seized

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Baltana RUB step closer to reality

Chandigarh: Pay less fee for ‘zero-waste’ events

Using Chandigarh grounds for events to cost more, rent up by 50-200%

No air travel, star hotels for Chandigarh officers on tour to Delhi: Banwarilal Purohit

2 Chandigarh MC officials held for graft

9 injured in fire at sofa factory in Delhi’s Mayapuri

9 injured in fire at factory in Delhi's Mayapuri

Yamuna pollution: Supreme Court asks Delhi, Haryana to file status report; matter to be heard on October 3

Supreme Court judge recuses himself from hearing Umar Khalid's plea seeking bail in UAPA case

NUH FLARE-UP: Migrant exodus hits realty, service sectors

2020 Delhi riots: Court orders framing of charges against AAP ex-councillor

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Punjab floods: Central team visits Jalandhar, Rupnagar districts

Youth robbed of car near Model Town in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 5K acres still under water, paddy resowing ruled out

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

Kapurthala native gets $35K research grant from US-based health platform

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Ward Watch: Poor sewerage haunts residents of certain areas

Rs 44-cr project launched to free city of open garbage dumps

BJP criticises govt over law & order

Major theft case cracked with arrest of 2 suspects

Draft ward delimitation: PAC writes to Local Govt Director, raises objections

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Congress’ Bajwa slams Punjab govt for ‘running away’ from announcing relief for flood-hit people

Central team visits flood-affected villages in Patiala, Sangrur districts

Farmers protest against social media channel

Patiala MC to soon issue new map of wards

With solar plant, Patiala MC expects to save up to Rs 1.5L power bill