Palestinian teen shot in Israeli raid

Jerusalem, May 21

Israeli troops shot and killed a 17-year-old Palestinian militant as fighting erupted when soldiers entered a volatile town in the occupied West Bank early Saturday, the Palestinian health ministry and local media said.

The shooting, which Israel said came during a gunbattle with local militants, came at a time of intensified Israeli military activity in the northern West Bank town of Jenin in recent months.

The ministry identified the dead teen as Amjad al-Fayyed. It said another Palestinian was in critical condition after being wounded. — AP